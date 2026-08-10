Levi's reveals security tear may have let hackers steal important corporate data

Attackers used social engineering to access Levi’s network and steal corporate data

Details on stolen information, methods, and perpetrators remain largely undisclosed

Voice‑phishing extortion groups are suspected, though no one has claimed responsibility

Levi Strauss has revealed it recently suffered a cyberattack and lost corporate files - however some crucial details around the incident are missing.

The company filed a new report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), noting how hackers accessed its infrastructure through “social engineering” against three of its employees. We don’t know if that was via email, voice phishing, or some other technique.

After breaching the network, the crooks - who weren’t identified - “accessed and exfiltrated certain corporate information”. Again, we don’t know which information was accessed, or how much of it.

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Was it UNC6671?

In response, Levi’s said it had “initiated response protocols, implemented containment measures, and launched an investigation” which remains ongoing. Again, we don’t know what these measures are, or how the crooks were ousted.

The company says the incident did not disrupt its business operations, or caused interruptions, in any way, and that it does not expect it to have any material impact whatsoever.

While Levi’s did not name the perpetrators, and while none have yet claimed responsibility on the dark web, some publications have hinted at UNC6671, a “financially motivated threat cluster that conducts data-theft extortion attacks through voice phishing”. The tactic seems to have been “borrowed” from ShinyHunters, arguably one of the largest data extortionists out there.

The group would call their targets on the phone (usually low-level employees with access to company SaaS solutions) and, while pretending to be from the IT department, convince the victims to either grant remote access, or to visit a malicious credential-grabbing landing page.

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From there, the attackers would move in, map the infrastructure, exfiltrate valuable data, and then demand payment in cryptocurrency in exchange for deleting the data.

We have reached out to Levi’s with further questions and will update the article if we get an answer.

Via BleepingComputer

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