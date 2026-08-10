The Witcher season 5 might not arrive until 2027, according to reports

What's on Netflix noted that "the release has shifted to next year", after being "quietly scrubbed from Netflix’s public-facing promotional websites"

However, Netflix has not publicly confirmed this news at the time of writing

The Witcher season 5 might have been pushed back to 2027, according to new reports from Whats on Netflix.

The website wrote that "a few eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that the upcoming season has recently been quietly scrubbed from Netflix’s public-facing promotional websites and media center for 2026."

They added: "We’ve done a little digging and can confirm that the release has indeed shifted to next year, though Netflix has neither confirmed this publicly nor is thought to have locked in a specific 2027 release window just yet".

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Season 5 is set to be the final conclusion of The Witcher's adaptation focusing on Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri fighting to survive a continent-wide war. But I'm worried it's going to fall flat especially since there doesn't seem to be any sense of urgency getting it out.

We've been burned before after a disappointing fourth season. Indeed, our entertainment writer Jasmine Valentine noted that the events of season three were recapped terribly in her The Witcher season 4 review.

On top of this, it has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the bunch, with a 59% critic score and a truly awful 19% audience one. Ouch.

With confusing lore and a divisive Liam Hemsworth following on from Henry Cavill's departure as Geralt, it's even more frustrating that we're waiting so long for it to come to the best streaming service.

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Sometimes good things come to those who wait, and we've seen that with titles like Apple TV's Severance, which had a huge three year gap between seasons. However, The Witcher has a lot of work to do to give fans a satisfying conclusion.

I'm hoping the delay means that they could be delivering a better season than the predecessor, because it's not impossible for a show to step it up after being poorly received in the past. But if we end up waiting two years or more for a disappointing finale, it's going to leave a bad taste in our mouths.

We are still waiting on official word from Netflix but as it stands, it's very unlikely we'll see The Witcher season 5 in 2026.

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