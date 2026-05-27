The Witcher 3 fans are speculating about Songs of the Past 's story

Some are convinced the expansion will tie into The Witcher 4 and star Ciri

Some speculate that the game will retread old ground and be about Geralt's past

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt fans are abuzz with theories for what Songs of the Past will be about, with some hoping for a more Ciri-focused quest that will lead into The Witcher 4.

Disclaimer Spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ahead!

If you missed the bombshell news, CD Projekt Red has officially announced Songs of the Past, and fan theories are already running wild about what the third Witcher 3 expansion could be about.

Songs of the Past, which launches in 2027, is said to be "a brand-new full-fledged expansion" co-developed by Fool's Theory, but given that The Witcher 4 is in full production, many speculate that the new update could be the perfect opportunity for a tie-in adventure.

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According to the website, "players can once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and embark on a brand-new adventure before heading out on the Path as Ciri in the upcoming The Witcher 4," suggesting that while Geralt will be the playable character, events could unfold to include Ciri too.

"The DLC is clearly having us play as Geralt, not Ciri which is what some people thought," one fan said on Reddit. "And given that Fools Theory is also working on a Witcher 1 remake, I think them just focusing on developing a solid Geralt story for Witcher 3 seems reasonable. Though I suppose the past could refer to something exploring Ciri's past, not sure how that'd set up the future."

As the user pointed out, the expansion title is interesting and could suggest a link to Geralt's past and tell a story of the days before Geralt adopted Ciri.

The Witcher universe does meddle in time and dimensional travel elements, but the title could just as easily imply the reemergence of some old characters from Geralt's past.

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In response to The Witcher 3 game director Sebastian Kalemba's post, where he said Songs of the Past "is one of those stories I personally keep very close to my heart", one fan theorized that the expansion could retread old ground and tie up loose ends from The Witcher 1 and "create a bridge into Witcher 4."

Since The Witcher 4 will star Ciri as the titular witcher, and there's no confirmation yet that Geralt will be featured, Songs of the Past could be the final farewell to everyone's favorite white-haired monster slayer, despite his retirement in Blood and Wine.

With Fool's Theory co-developing the expansion and developing The Witcher 1 remake, the theory that Songs of the Past could be a prequel tale sounds like a possibility, although I would love to see Ciri again before The Witcher 4.

"We will see. I expect good Gwent at least," one Reddit user said.

The expansion had been rumored for quite a long time. More recent rumors claimed that it wouldn't be set in Zerrikania, as it was previously reported, but closer to Velen, the area you travel to after completing White Orchard in the base game.

CDPR has also reiterated its plans to release its next trilogy of Witcher games within a six-year time frame, starting with The Witcher 4.