Following a pilot, satellite Internet should be rolling out across more UK trains very soon

Other solutions to tackle not-spots are also being deployed by various partners

Wi-Fi welcomed, but campaigners warn of other perpetual issues

The UK government has announced plans to significantly upgrade Wi-Fi connections on hundreds of trains, making it easier for commuters to work and stay connected on the go.

Though British trains generally already offer Wi-Fi, connections have been patchy at best. Under this new scheme, up to 1,400 trains will be fitted with satellite equipment to connect to low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations.

With cellular not-spots already an issue in a number of underserved regions, satellite-based connections should be able to plug the gap.

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British trains will get satellite Internet

The upgrade program aims to bring Wi-Fi availability to 90%, up from around 50%, "over the next few years" (via the BBC).

Previously, the BBC had reported that the government was planning to spend £57 million to tackle the issue, including £12 million across the west and south west of England, and Wales, where a pilot scheme took place recently.

Certain Great Western Railway (GWR) services in the South West first got to try the satellite upgrades, beginning in November 2025.

Separately, the government's Project Reach aims to tackle broader signal issues across the network. It includes up to 5,000km of fiber optic from Neos Networks, 50km worth of tunnel blackspot tackling by Freshwave, and 4G/5G investment by network operators at major stations.

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Rail Future spokesperson Bruce Williamson noted the key problems today are the cost of travel, overcrowding and reliability, but welcomed the proposal, which could attract more people to use rail networks and fund future improvements.

Other campaigners have also highlighted the other challenges that face the rail network, however improved connectivity has been welcomed across the board regardless.

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