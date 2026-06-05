'Slow or unreliable broadband is still a daily frustration for millions': Almost 9 in 10 Brits say fast Wi-Fi is ‘essential’ to their daily life

Two-thirds of Brits say slow and unreliable broadband is their pet peeve

3.7m UK homes still don't have full fiber (60% of which are in cities)

Vodafone's 5G/full fiber can now reach 26 million homes

Vodafone says it's researched what bothers UK consumers the most, with 67% of citizens stating that slow and unreliable broadband is now their biggest pet peeve.

The issue is so significant, Vodafone found, that more than 20 million people say they would consider moving home to secure a better broadband connection, with many regions yet to receive full fiber rollout.

With hybrid working now commonplace and other factors like connected devices all driving traffic higher, 87% of Brits now consider fast broadband essential for daily life.

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Vodafone believes 5G Broadband could plug current fiber gaps

In response to growing concerns over slow and unreliable broadband, the company, which recently merged with Three, has launched its own mobile broadband package to provide customers with cellular connections throughout their homes as an alternative to cable connections.

According to the firm, more than 26 million UK homes can now access full fiber or 5G broadband on its network, which it says is more than any other UK provider.

Cellular connections play an important part in the rollout of full fiber – those 5G networks already exist for smartphone connectivity, however around 3.7 million UK homes are still limited to old copper cables or part-fiber. Interestingly, it's not necessarily a rural issue, with three in five of those remaining homes actually located in cities.

Mobile networks already play a role, with half (49%) of Brits using a smartphone hotspot when broadband is an issue. Having this type of connection available via a router or a mesh Wi-Fi network would enable all devices to connect – not just those within reach of a smartphone (when the smartphone is home).

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"This launch means we’re giving customers real choice: full‑fibre broadband where it’s available, and powerful 5G Broadband where it’s not – plus, better options for anyone just wanting speed with ease and flexibility," VodafoneThree said.

Vodafone's website is now showing 5G Broadband deals supporting up to 150Mbps, priced from £19 to £29 per month for 30-day and 24-month contracts.

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