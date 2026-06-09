Millions at risk: 1 in 3 users are still stuck on Wi-Fi routers using almost 20-year-old tech — here's why it matters
Old Wi-Fi routers are quietly sabotaging broadband performance
- Old routers quietly cripple expensive broadband plans inside crowded modern households daily
- Millions still depend on wireless technology standardized before modern streaming exploded globally
- New smartphones lose critical performance advantages when paired with outdated home routers
Global internet connectivity relies heavily on internal wireless infrastructure, but a large portion of global traffic remains bound to severely outdated hardware, new research has claimed.
Findingds from Ookla claim legacy systems like Wi-Fi 4 (launched in 2009) still retain an alarming 33.2% share of all network samples globally.
This baseline status means hundreds of millions of consumers remain tethered to technical infrastructure standardized in the previous decade.
The quiet crisis hiding in plain sight
Industry analysts observe that while consumers upgrade their mobile devices regularly, residential infrastructure updates follow a vastly slower trajectory.
This creates a structural bottleneck where advanced, modern endpoints operate below their intended operational capacities due to obsolete premises equipment.
The primary operational constraint for legacy hardware involves signal congestion within traditional frequency bands, particularly the historical 2.4 GHz spectrum.
Modern network demands require wider pathways, yet global data confirms that the standard 5 GHz band carries approximately 60% of current wireless traffic.
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Wi-Fi 7 — the latest generation, certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance in 2024 — accounts for just 1.8% of global samples, but Wi-Fi 5 retained 38.3% share while Wi-Fi 6 accounted for 26.7%.
Omdia forecasts that the Wi-Fi consumer installed base will grow at a compound annual rate of 35.2%, reaching 13.8% by 2030. That trajectory is ambitious, but the current baseline is sobering.
Your router can become the weakest link
The problem is not merely aesthetic; Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 devices are physically incapable of accessing the 6 GHz spectrum band, which Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 rely on.