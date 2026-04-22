FCC router ban begs the question: Do you know what’s running in your network?
Supply chain risk when sensitive data traverses infrastructure exposed to foreign control
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The FCC’s ban on the procurement of foreign-made routers is being framed as a supply chain security decision. While all new routers procured must meet new standards, it doesn’t require organizations to remove or replace routers already running in their networks.
That makes the problem sound contained: Just adjust procurement and move forward. In practice, it’s not that simple.
Head of User Experience & Product Adoption at QuSecure.
The ban surfaces a more practical question: “Do you know what’s running in your network?” Routers sit directly in the critical path of traffic. They carry data between sites, applications, and data centers, and are often left in place for 10 to 15 years.Article continues below