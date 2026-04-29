Why scaling connectivity is imperative to continue meeting demand

Opinion
By published

Digital inclusion falters without resilient connectivity at the core of public services

A portion of the globe with countries lit up by their lights at night, and with dotted lights criss-crossing the image connecting the countries
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One year on from the Government announcing its Digital Inclusion Action Plan, there is clear progress to recognize.

We’ve seen steps taken to get more devices into people’s hands, boost digital skills, and lend extra support to those who need it most.

These are positive moves, no doubt. But here’s the catch: while these efforts are helping to fix the visible issues, they’re not tackling the root of the problem.

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