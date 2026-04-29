Why scaling connectivity is imperative to continue meeting demand
Opinion
By Paul Taylor (Vodafone) published
Digital inclusion falters without resilient connectivity at the core of public services
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
One year on from the Government announcing its Digital Inclusion Action Plan, there is clear progress to recognize.
We’ve seen steps taken to get more devices into people’s hands, boost digital skills, and lend extra support to those who need it most.
These are positive moves, no doubt. But here’s the catch: while these efforts are helping to fix the visible issues, they’re not tackling the root of the problem.Article continues below