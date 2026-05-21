The hidden role of connectivity in today’s AI race

AI is moving from experimentation to expectation.

But many organizations are trying to adopt it on network connections that aren’t built to support it, all while costs continue to rise across the supply chain and technology stack.

Ben Allcock Social Links Navigation Vice President of B2B, TP-Link UK&I.

For example, prices of consumer electronics are anticipated to increase by as much as 20 percent this year due to chipset shortages, while shipping prices are rising at the sharpest rate since 2022.

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The challenge for business leaders is clear: how to keep investing in AI‑led productivity and growth without letting infrastructure costs spiral.

The answer is not to slow down AI adoption. It is to rethink connectivity.

AI is only as strong as the network beneath it

AI promises efficiency, automation and long‑term cost savings, and many organizations are already seeing benefits. In fact, research suggests 40% of organizations are using AI today to reduce costs.

However, as cloud AI drives sustained rather than burst traffic patterns, adopting AI requires a high-performance, reliable LAN, Wi‑Fi and switching infrastructure foundation. Without it, organizations face ongoing latency, reliability issues and higher operational risk; all of which quickly erode any return on AI investment.

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In a cost-constrained environment, businesses can’t afford any additional risk. Advanced connectivity must be a top consideration. Choosing a strategy that prioritizes solutions that deliver resilience, scalability and long-term value without unnecessary complexity or cost, ensures organizations have the foundation needed for AI.

Practical priorities for cost‑effective connectivity

For organizations balancing tight budgets with rising performance demands, a few criteria matter most in decision-making:

Design for scale from day one. AI workloads increase network traffic, device density and performance requirements. Retrofitting later is almost always more expensive. Avoid performance degradation, hidden OPEX and delayed AI rollouts by thinking about scale from the outset.

Prioritize resilience and simplicity. Complex networks drive higher operational costs. Fewer points of failure mean fewer outages and less IT time spent firefighting.

Optimize, not over‑specify. Not every site needs the most premium solution, but every site does need reliability and consistency.

Optimizing IT infrastructure for connectivity today requires selecting the right networking partner that will mitigate risks. Vendors that own the manufacturing process end-to-end have greater control over pricing and availability, allowing efficiencies to be passed onto the customer. At the same time, local availability also matters.

Shorter supply chains reduce lead times and minimize exposure to shipping cost spikes, helping businesses plan AI adoption and upgrades with greater confidence. Ultimately, the right partner helps organizations invest once and invest well.

Smarter networking for AI-ready environments

With businesses managing increasingly complex networking environments, Wi-Fi is often stretched thin, spanning large and multiple sites, while powering an increasing number of devices.

This creates issues such as dead zones, interference and drop-outs – precisely the challenges that can derail AI-driven operations.

As organizations adapt to the AI evolution, their networking infrastructure must evolve too. This means adopting:

•Modern access points and switches built for the latest Wi‑Fi standards

• Consistent performance across sites, not just headline speed

• Cloud‑based management that gives IT teams full visibility and reduces operational overhead

This centralized management also allows issues to be identified and resolved faster, helping ensure AI systems stay available, reliable and secure without increasing headcount or complexity.

An investment in the future

In today’s economic climate, networking decisions are no longer just IT decisions; investing in advanced networking infrastructure can be a true competitive differentiator. So, it’s time to assess whether your current networks are designed for AI traffic patterns, device growth and centralized management at scale.

By selecting the right partners and adopting smarter networking solutions, organizations can absorb external pressures while still enabling the adoption of transformative technologies like AI. This will sustainably and securely unlock long-term value for both the business and its customers.

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