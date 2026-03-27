Five signs your infrastructure is stalling your AI strategy

Opinion
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Is your infrastructure stalling your AI strategy?

A profile of a human brain against a digital background.
Image credit: geralt on Pixabay (Image credit: Pixabay)

The wave of AI tools is transforming organizations across the UK. From retail personalization to advances in medical research, AI promises innovation, new revenue streams and greater efficiency.

The UK government recognizes this potential. Through initiatives such as its pro-innovation approach to AI regulation, it has identified AI as a critical technology for future growth and competitiveness, while seeking to ensure safe and responsible deployment.

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Arash Ghazanfari

CxO Advisor, UK & Europe, Dell Technologies.

Few enterprises originally architected their IT environments for the data intensity, performance sensitivity and dynamic scaling needs of modern AI workloads.

Legacy IT infrastructure, often a patchwork of disconnected systems and processes, is now one of the greatest obstacles to unlocking AI’s full potential.

To harness AI effectively, leaders must ask a simple question: is our infrastructure a platform for innovation, or a structural barrier to progress?

Below are five critical indicators that a business’s current infrastructure may be holding its AI strategy back.