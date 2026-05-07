The ITSM complexity crisis and how to control it

Opinion
By published

How to improve ITSM efficiency as the the IT environment expands

An office worker in front of a computer holding his hand in one hand and looking unhappy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The IT Service Management (ITSM) platform market has evolved beyond an operational, IT-centric back-office niche into one of the most strategic tiers of enterprise technology.

Platforms such as ServiceNow, Atlassian JSM, and BMC Helix ITSM power everything from incident response to digital workflows that connect IT operations, security, HR, facilities, and customer service.