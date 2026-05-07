The ITSM complexity crisis and how to control it
Opinion
By Ron Browning published
How to improve ITSM efficiency as the the IT environment expands
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
The IT Service Management (ITSM) platform market has evolved beyond an operational, IT-centric back-office niche into one of the most strategic tiers of enterprise technology.
Platforms such as ServiceNow, Atlassian JSM, and BMC Helix ITSM power everything from incident response to digital workflows that connect IT operations, security, HR, facilities, and customer service.
As a result, they have become a foundational part of enterprise-scale service delivery infrastructure.