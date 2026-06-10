Security at machine speed: why the SOC must be rebuilt for the AI era

At RSAC 2026, the SANS Institute delivered a defining statement. For the first time in the conference’s 25-year history, every dangerous attack technique on its annual list involved AI.

In live demonstrations, attackers moved from initial access to full domain control in less than a minute using AI-driven workflows.

The attack lifecycle has compressed to the point where many organizations cannot operationalize a response before the outcome is already determined.

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This is the uncomfortable reality enterprises must confront: beyond detection capabilities, the defining constraint in cybersecurity is organizational speed.

Charlie Thomas Social Links Navigation CEO of Mitiga.

Cyber resilience now depends as much on organizational responsiveness as technical detection capability. Enterprises must be able to adapt, deploy, and operationalize defenses at the pace attacks unfold.

That requirement extends far beyond the SOC itself. Procurement cycles, governance approvals, security reviews, deployment bottlenecks, and operational change management are now part of the internet security control plane whether organizations recognize them or not.

A twelve-month procurement cycle was inefficient when attackers needed weeks to move laterally across an environment. Now that AI-enabled attacks can traverse cloud, SaaS, and identity management infrastructure in minutes, that same cycle becomes a material risk factor.

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Most organizations still budget cybersecurity purchases twelve months in advance. Only a minority of projects go live within six months of contract approval, while some large enterprises take a year or longer to operationalize new capabilities after signing contracts.

That delay creates exposure. Organizational change velocity has become a compensating security control.

Why Legacy SOC Architectures Are Breaking

The traditional SOC was engineered for a fundamentally different threat model defined by known signatures, perimeter-based controls, and human-led investigation workflows. It assumed that the analyst was the primary reasoning engine, but obviously, that now no longer holds. The deeper problem is operational architecture.