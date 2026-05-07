You can’t firewall a conversation: how AI red-teaming became mission-critical
Opinion
By Donnchadh Casey published
AI adoption demands red-teaming as traditional security fails against attacks
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The explosion of AI usage since 2023 is unprecedented. In terms of adoption, AI is moving faster than cloud, faster than mobile, and certainly faster than the internet did. Research group Gartner predicts that 80% of enterprises will deploy AI tools this year.
Donnchadh Casey
VP for AI Security at F5.
When we classify a company’s journey through AI adoption, we see maturity falling into four categories:
- Category 1 is general purpose AI and productivity – think employees using ChatGPT, Gemini, CoPilot, etc
- Category 2 is when organizations have internal use cases, building custom chatbot