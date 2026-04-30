The nicest AI in the room is the one you should actually worry about
Opinion
By Bobby Brown published
Here’s why AI always agreeing with your team is a bad thing
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AI agreeing with you can feel progressive. It feels efficient, aligned and reassuring. It taps in the innate human nature that we all love to be right.
But, much like surrounding yourself with ‘yes’ men can be uber counterproductive, businesses have nothing to gain from AI that flatters their assumptions.
AI that provides quick, confident and frictionless responses that affirm exactly what the prompter already believes means nothing’s being challenged, and nothing meaningful is actually being learnt.Article continues below