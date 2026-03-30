Before you roll out more AI, answer this: Who's accountable?

Most company AI stories start the same way: a pilot at the edge of the business, a few motivated teams, and narrow use cases that feel safe to experiment with. Early results show local productivity gains, and momentum builds. At that point, the conversation shifts from experimentation to scale, and expectations rise accordingly.

That's where many organizations stall. Not because the models are weak or the AI tools are immature, but because the accountability design hasn't kept up with the technology.

Brandon Sammut Social Links Navigation Chief People & AI Transformation Officer at Zapier.

As AI systems begin influencing prioritization, approvals, recommendations, and resource allocation, AI starts participating in decisions with real revenue, risk, and customer impact.

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Most organizations layer these systems onto existing structures without clarifying who owns those AI-shaped decisions, how authority shifts, or how performance is evaluated.

Leaders understand the risk. So AI use remains focused on individual productivity, but not in how the broader business runs. Without structural clarity around ownership and decision rights, AI's impact stalls.

If you want AI to drive real transformation, not just more activity, you need to redesign accountability. What follows is a practical framework any leadership team can adapt to help you move from AI experiments to AI as part of your operating system.

1. Define decision ownership

In many organizations, ownership defaults to whoever launched the pilot project or manages the AI tool. That may work in early AI experimentation, but it doesn't hold once AI begins influencing revenue, cost, risk, or customer outcomes.

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Ownership should be defined at the decision or KPI level, not at the tool level.

For each AI-enabled workflow, define:

A business owner accountable for any outcomes the decision affects

A technical owner accountable for system performance and reliability

A defined scope of authority stating what this decision does and doesn't cover

A clear escalation path when outputs fall outside expected bounds

For example, if an AI system ranks sales opportunities and automatically creates follow-up tasks, you might establish that the VP of sales maintains ownership of the ultimate revenue outcomes, while the sales operations leader owns the related AI system’s performance and data quality.