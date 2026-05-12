Why choosing the right software strategy can make or break an SDV
Opinion
By Bernd Niedermeier published
Software strategy determines SDV reliability, safety, and long-term success
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As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, many OEMs default to open-source solutions for their embedded software stacks.
Open source promises flexibility, rapid prototyping, and cost efficiency. But in the context of always-on, safety-critical software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms, these perceived benefits often come with significant risks.
Bernd Niedermeier