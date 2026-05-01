When stability became strategy: the post-upgrade enterprise
Opinion
By Iain Saunderson published
There has never been more pressure to upgrade enterprise systems
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There has never been more pressure to upgrade enterprise systems. Vendors set deadlines, analysts warn of falling behind, and the rhetoric is relentless – much of it built on a misconception about what security and compliance actually require. Stay current, stay competitive, or risk falling behind.
But something has changed in how organizations respond. The conversations happening in finance departments, IT strategy sessions, and boardrooms increasingly sound different from the vendor messaging.
Questions that used to be settled are being reopened. Decisions that were once treated as inevitable are now being examined as choices. Chief among them: should we be upgrading at all?Article continues below