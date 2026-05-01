When stability became strategy: the post-upgrade enterprise

Opinion
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There has never been more pressure to upgrade enterprise systems

Hands typing on a keyboard, with digital text and symbols superimposed on top showing a conversation with a chatbot
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There has never been more pressure to upgrade enterprise systems. Vendors set deadlines, analysts warn of falling behind, and the rhetoric is relentless – much of it built on a misconception about what security and compliance actually require. Stay current, stay competitive, or risk falling behind.

But something has changed in how organizations respond. The conversations happening in finance departments, IT strategy sessions, and boardrooms increasingly sound different from the vendor messaging.

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