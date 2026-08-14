Does anybody think August is going way too fast? It feels like I've blinked and somehow it's already the middle of the month.

Well, at least it's the weekend again, which means it's time to enjoy one or more of the new movies and shows that have debuted on the world's best streaming services over the last few days — or, in the case of one show, will debut very shortly.

As always, we couldn't include every new release, but I'm confident you'll find something to enjoy from the seven we've highlighted below. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Lanterns (HBO Max)

Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

With Supergirl giving DC Studios its first major flop in late June, all eyes are on Lanterns — i.e., the DC Universe's (DCU) next TV show — to see if that was a mere blip or the beginning of something more foreboding.

So, which is it? You'll have to read my Lanterns review for a definitive answer. I'll give you a clue, though: co-leads Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre are absolutely fantastic in this DCU Chapter One project, which sees their characters — aka iconic Green Lantern pair Hal Jordan and John Stewart — investigate a small-town murder in rural America.

Saying much more will spoil your viewing experience, so I advise you to a) find out what we know so far about Lanterns, and b) check out this sci-fi crime drama on HBO Max as soon as you can. Depending on where you live, Lanterns episode 1 debuts on August 16/17, with new episodes airing weekly until October 4. — TP

Reacher season 4 (Prime Video)

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

He's big! He punches! You'll love him regardless! Alan Ritchson's version of Jack Reacher is back on Prime Video — and in season 4, things are getting political.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adapting the Lee Child novel Gone Tomorrow, the Amazon TV original's latest chapter sees Reacher become embroiled in a CIA conspiracy after suspecting a woman on a New York City subway train is actually a suicide bomber. It's drama that makes you think, for the first time ever in this franchise.

For easy comfort viewing, season 4 is ticking every box you'd expect after its last three seasons, and that makes for some satisfying weekly viewing. That said, it isn't as strong as previous entries, and you'll have to read my review of Reacher season 4 to find out why. — Jasmine Valentine, entertainment reporter

Don't Say Good Luck (Netflix)

Don’t Say Good Luck | Sunny Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Any theater kid will know that saying "good luck" before a performance is forbidden. You don't want to tempt fate, after all. But, in Netflix's new movie, events going on in a young actress' life are far more dramatic than anything under the spotlight.

In Don't Say Good Luck, Sunny Sandler plays Sophie, who is preparing for her high school musical of Waitress. However, she ends up with more emotional turmoil than expected when she learns that her mother's (Melanie Lynskey) cancer has returned.

The movie explores how a teenager processes family illness while trying to channel her feelings through art, so you might need tissues for this one. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Michael (Starz)

Michael (2026) Official Trailer - Jaafar Jackson - YouTube Watch On

Your Spotify Wrapped is about to change thanks to all of the Michael Jackson songs you're bound to replay after watching his highly acclaimed biopic, Michael, which is now available on Starz.

Starring his real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, we follow the singer's career from his days in The Jackson 5 up until the 1987 release of the album Bad. In between, there's a lot of focus on how Thriller — which is still the best-selling album of all time — was created, which is satisfying regardless of whether you're a fan.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this is that Michael 2 is supposedly in the works, given we know what happened in the singer's life in the 1990s onwards. For now, the vibes are very much 'hee hee!'. — JV

The X-Files: I Want to Believe — Vrach Frankenshteyn (Hulu/Disney+)

20 years after The X-Files: I Want to Believe was released, we're finally getting Chris Carter's director's cut.

If you haven't seen the original film, it follows Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Doctor Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they're pulled back into a case years after leaving the FBI when a federal agent vanishes without a trace. As ever, the truth is out there.

Carter's cut intensifies the horror elements that were removed from the theatrically released edition in order to give it a PG-13 rating. So if, like me, you loved the darker side of The X-Files series, this is well worth watching on Hulu or Disney+ this weekend. — LB

Camp Rock 3 (Disney+)

Camp Rock 3 | Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Fellow Millennials, did you ever think that you'd see the day that Camp Rock was resurrected? Perhaps you're tuning in because you've seen that song doing the rounds on social media, or because you've heard about a certain Disney legend cameo... but you're in for a wild ride regardless.

Thankfully, the Jonas Brothers are back as Connect 3. They return to Camp Rock after losing their opening act for a major reunion tour, and host a high-stakes musical competition and discover fresh new talent.

In Camp Rock 3, expect more traveling choreography as performers move through the woods, more original music, and youthful romantic drama in abundance. It's truly as if I'm a teenager again. — JV

Conversations With a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes (Netflix)

Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's final installment of the Conversations With a Killer series centers around Charles Manson, one of the world's most notorious cult leaders.

Manson has provided inspiration for countless stories over the years, be it Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Cult. Indeed, Conversations With a Killer's director Joe Berlinger says Manson “ushered in the modern era of America’s fascination with true crime", making him the ideal subject to focus on as this series comes to a close.

Expect archival audio footage and tapes, and featuring exclusive interviews with key figures involved, journalists, and investigators in this shocking three-part finale. — LB

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.