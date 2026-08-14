Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler star as John Stewart and Hal Jordan in Lanterns

Lanterns will aim to bring back brighter days for DC Studios after the DC Universe's (DCU) darkest period. Indeed, with Supergirl being the first major flop of the comic giant's rebooted cinematic universe, all eyes are on its forthcoming Green Lantern TV show to see if that was a minor blip or not.

Thinking of tuning in to see the new comic book-inspired sci-fi crime drama? You'll want to know when and where its first episode, titled 'Pilot', will arrive. Read on to learn more.

When can I watch Lanterns episode 1? And what is its runtime?

#Lanterns premieres this Sunday at 9pm ET on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/lsm6Up5UbXAugust 11, 2026

Lanterns will premiere in the US and Canada on Sunday, August 16 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The DCU Chapter One TV series' first episode, which clocks in at 57 minutes including its end credits, will also be available to watch in other nations, but it won't air until Monday, August 17. Here are the launch times you need to know about if you live in the following countries:

US — Sunday, August 16 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, August 16 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Sunday, August 16 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, August 16 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Monday, August 17 at 2am BST

— Monday, August 17 at 2am BST India — Monday, August 17 at 6:30am IST

— Monday, August 17 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Monday, August 17 at 9am SGT

— Monday, August 17 at 9am SGT Australia — Monday, August 17 at 11am AEST

— Monday, August 17 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Monday, August 17 at 1pm NZST

Where can I watch Lanterns episode 1?

Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

HBO Max is the primary streaming home for all DC Studios projects, so you'll need to sign up to one of the best streaming services if you don't have an account to watch Lanterns.

That said, HBO Max hasn't launched in every territory yet, so some of you will find it on another streaming platform or TV network. Luckily for you, I've compiled a list of the places it'll be available to watch below, so scroll on to see where it'll drop in your neighborhood:

US — HBO and HBO Max

— HBO and HBO Max Canada — Crave

— Crave UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV

— HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV India — JioHotstar

— JioHotstar Singapore — HBO Max

— HBO Max Australia — HBO Max

— HBO Max New Zealand — HBO Max

Lanterns full release schedule

You might be able to catch Lanterns episode 1 at your local bar, but I wouldn't advise watching it there... (Image credit: HBO)

Like most other HBO TV Originals, new episodes of DC Studios' Green Lantern TV show will be released weekly once its first chapter has dropped. That means viewers in North and South America will need to check back in every Sunday evening for new entries, while the rest of the world can watch them every Monday.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a rundown of the all-important launch dates to be aware of:

Lanterns episode 1 — August 16/17

— August 16/17 Lanterns episode 2 — August 23/24

— August 23/24 Lanterns episode 3 — August 30/31

— August 30/31 Lanterns episode 4 — September 6/7

— September 6/7 Lanterns episode 5 — September 13/14

— September 13/14 Lanterns episode 6 — September 20/21

— September 20/21 Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28

— September 27/28 Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5

What is Lanterns about? And who's involved?

Initially, Lanterns sees Stewart and Jordan investigate a rural town murder in America's heartland (Image credit: HBO)

Here's the series' official logline: "Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery with cosmic ties as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

As the above synopsis notes, Pierre and Chandler will play Lanterns' co-leads in Stewart and Jordan. The Rebel Ridge and Friday Night Lights alums are joined on the official cast roster by Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

TV veterans Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) and Chris Mundy (Ozark), plus comic book writer Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) are its creators and some of its executive producers. Mundy also holds the position as its lead showrunner.

For more ahead of the show's debut, find out everything else we know so far about Lanterns. Be sure to check back with TechRadar later today, too, for my Lanterns review.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.