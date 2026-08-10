Will Rhaenyra prevail in the battle for the Iron Throne?

House of the Dragon season 4: key information - Announced in November 2025

- It will be the show's final season

- Expected to premiere in 2028

- Filming could begin in early 2027

- No trailer or other footage available yet

- Many of the show's cast will return

- Some actors won't reprise their roles

- Plot will pick up after the season 3 finale

- Other story details teased in its source material

- No plans for a surprise fifth season

House of the Dragon season 4 has plenty riding on it. With the high-fantasy show's next chapter set to be its final installment, it'll have to deliver a fittingly fiery conclusion to the Targaryen Civil War, and wrap numerous other subplots and character arcs before its final credits sequence rolls.

All of that, and the final season's 2028 launch, feel a long way off at this stage — but that doesn't mean we can't look forward to its eventual release. So, if you want to know more about its possible cast, expected storylines, and more besides, this guide to the Game of Thrones prequel's next chapter is geared towards you.

Hop on, dragonrider, and let's take flight together.

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Daemon will return in House of the Dragon's final season (Image credit: HBO Max)

HBO hasn't revealed next season's official launch date yet. However, as part of a multi-show renewal announcement that confirmed House of the Dragon season 4 was in development, the US TV network's boss Casey Bloys said it would premiere sometime in 2028.

Of course, plans can change, but word is that the cameras will start rolling in early 2027. Should that be the case, I'll be more confident that House of the Dragon season 4 will make its HBO Max debut in 2028.

House of the Dragon season 4 trailer: is there one?

Any idea when we'll see next season's first trailer, Alicent? (Image credit: HBO)

Unsurprisingly, no — and we won't see one for a long time yet. Once a trailer for House of the Dragon season 4 is unveiled, I'll update this section.

House of the Dragon season 4 likely cast

We'll see Aegon II and Aemond again next season (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon season 3, and Fire and Blood, aka the book the show is based on.

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Here's who I expect to see in House of the Dragon season 4:

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Matt Damon as Daemon Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Bethany Antonio as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Tom Bennett as Ulf the White

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Daeron Targaryen

Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower

Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Joplin Sibtain as Jon Roxton

Kyrt Egyiawan as Orwyle

Archie Barnes as Oscar Tully

Annie Shapero as Alysanne Blackwood

Dan Fogler as Torrhen Manderly

Amanda Collin as Jeyne Arryn

Three big names were taken off the proverbial chess board in last season's finale, meaning they won't return for chapter 4.

James Norton's Ormund Hightower and Tommy Flanagan's Roderick Dustin were both gravely injured as part of their Tumbleton duel. The pair were then burned alive by Ulf and his dragon Silverwing in the final throes of said conflict.

Meanwhile, Phia Saban's Helaena committed suicide by throwing herself from a window in Maegar's Holdfast as a way out of being Rhaenyra's perennial prisoner. This trio, then, won't be back for another round.

So long, Helaena (Image credit: HBO Max)

There are bound to be a few returning faces, including Jamie Kenna's Ser Alfred Broome, while individuals like Ser Marston Waters and an unhinged, so-called prophet known simply as The Shepherd, who are yet to appear in House of the Dragon, might also show up.

In Fire and Blood, Broome and Waters play integral roles in the Fall of Dragonstone and/or other late-game events. Meanwhile, The Shepherd is responsible for instigating the Storming of the Dragonpit, a hugely significant event that was teased as part of Helaena's dream sequence in season 3 episode 7. I have a wild theory about the identity of The Shepherd, though, which you can read more about in my season 3 ending explained article in this guide's plot section.

That all said, House of the Dragon has taken some creative liberties with its source material, so there's no guarantee that this triumvirate will be part of proceedings. Hopefully, it won't be too long until HBO confirms season 4's full cast roster, and we can say with certainty that they, plus other returnees and newcomers, will take part.

House of the Dragon season 4 story speculation

Rhaenyra has fully committed to her tyrant queen persona (Image credit: HBO Max)

Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon season 3. Fire and Blood spoilers are also discussed.

Season 4's story synopsis hasn't been revealed yet, but we've got a good idea of what'll happen next

My House of the Dragon season 3 ending explained piece contains some clues about where things will go from here. Meanwhile, those who've read Fire and Blood will definitely know what's in store for Rhaenyra, Aegon II, and everyone else moving forward.

I'm about to dig into some aspects of the latter, so this is your one and only warning: potentially big spoilers immediately follow for House of the Dragon season 4. Skip to the next section if you don't want any major story beats ruined ahead of time.

What'll become of Corlys Velaryon next season? (Image credit: Theo Whiteman/HBO)

Still here? You'll already know — or want to know — that there are many more deadly events yet to be played out in the Dance of the Dragons.

Indeed, the Fall of Dragonstone and Storming of the Dragonpit notwithstanding, we should also see live-action depictions of the Battle Above the Gods Eye, the Second Battle of Tumbleton, and the final showdown between Rhaenyra and Aegon II.

Other moments, such as the Moon of the Three Kings, Battle of the Kingsroad, the False Dawn, and Hour of the Wolf could also be adapted. However, House of the Dragon season 4 already has plenty of destructive and life-threatening ground to cover, so I'd be surprised if the latter pair are shown in any great capacity, if at all.

There could be further ructions in the Velaryon household in season 4 (Image credit: HBO)

That said, the series could end on an unexpected note. Asked by Business Insider about how he planned on concluding things, Condal replied: "We've talked about this being kind of a World War II movie: There are plenty of World War II movies that exist where you tell the story within this greater war, but the curtain drops at some point in the story, and it's not necessarily with Japan's surrender or Hitler dying in the bunker — these big kind of endpoints where you could say World War II truly ended. You're telling the story within the story.

"So, in no way to comment at all on how we're planning on ending this, but I think that was the trick," he continued. "Because Fire & Blood is a decades-spanning history, the question is really more 'Where do you drop the curtain on this particular story?. We're telling the story of the Dance of the Dragons... at what point do you drop the curtain on this, [in a way] that feels satisfying and like you've told a complete story, but also that leaves certain things open-ended? [By] telling the audience, intentionally, that history marches on."

Ulf White and Hugh Hammer might no longer be affiliated with the Targaryens or Hightowers (Image credit: HBO)

Before things come to an end, there are many subplots and character arcs to tie up. Those include — but aren't limited to — Rhaenyra potentially losing more allies in Baela, Addam, and Corlys; Aegon and Aemond teaming up to tackle Daeron and Rhaenyra; Alyn having to deal with taking the life of the High Septon under Rhaenyra's orders; and Hugh reckoning with Cat's death, and how that'll impact his loyalty to Rhaenyra.

Furthermore, there will be Alicent learning of Helaena's death and Aegon II's return, Mysaria's possible role in instigating a rebellion against Rhanyera, and Ulf being a dragon-wielding wildcard whose no longer loyal to Team Black or Team Green — and that's just dealing with some of the show's expansive ensemble.

Of course, the biggest question of all is: will House of the Dragon be able to give closure to everyone in the eight, 60-minute-long episodes that remain before its final curtain call? That remains to be seen. But, with other popular shows recently failing to stick the landing from a finale standpoint, Condal and company will hope House of the Dragon doesn't become the latest one to under-deliver for its fanbase.

Will there be a fifth season of House of the Dragon?

Who else pulled this face when they realized there won't be a fifth season? (Image credit: HBO Max)

Right now, no. Speaking to Deadline in January, HBO boss Casey Bloys replied "yes, that is the idea" when asked if the show will end with season 4. In a separate chat with Deadline this June, showrunner Ryan Condal also said "I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros" — the implication being that, once House of the Dragon's fourth season has ended, it won't return for another outing.

There's always the prospect of HBO replacing Condal with someone else if it felt that a fifth season was necessary, but it would be bizarre to see another individual helm a single season of it. It would be even weirder if House of the Dragon's story continued after season 4, because the show was only intended to cover the Targaryen Civil War as it's outlined in Fire and Blood.

There's plenty more ground to cover with House Targaryen and Westeros more generally post-The Dance of the Dragons. Those stories are arguably best told in separate Thrones spin-offs, though, rather than being the foundations on which to build a fifth season. In short: don't expect to see House of the Dragon season 5 once the show reaches what's expected to be its natural end with its fourth and final installment.

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