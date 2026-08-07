Ted's back — and so is his self-titled Apple TV show after a three-year hiatus

August 2026 has arrived, and we're starting the new month off strong with a whole heap of new movies and TV shows to enjoy on the world's best streaming services.

So, which seven projects have we highlighted for this weekend? For one, fans of cosy comfort TV will be delighted that Ted Lasso is back on Apple TV. Don't worry if you don't care for the sports comedy-drama series, because there's plenty more genre fare to peruse below. So, happy scrolling and streaming! — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Ted Lasso season 4 (Apple TV)

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Trailer (Together) | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

It's time to believe in the popular Apple TV Original once more. That's right, Ted Lasso has returned for its fourth season — and, this time, the titular soccer coach is being tasked with managing AFC Richmond's newly-founded women's team. Fans will not only be reunited with established characters in Ted Lasso season 4, then, but also introduced to a whole new line-up of fresh faces.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Want to know how it compares to the hit show's first three seasons? Read my Ted Lasso season 4 review before you make use of that free Apple TV trial you've been holding onto. Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 is out now, by the way — and, with new episodes dropping weekly for the foreseeable future, there's lots more to look forward to in the weeks ahead. — TP

The Last House (Netflix)

The Last House | Greta Lee and Wagner Moura | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Louis Leterrier's creepy new sci-fi thriller follows an ordinary family who become trapped in their home after torrential rain mysteriously seals every window, door, and exit point.

Their optimism begins to dwindle when days turn into months and then, frighteningly, years. I do wish the above trailer hadn't spoiled that reveal, but hey ho.

With limited supplies and an unknown threat looming outside, Riley, Jason, and their two children must fight to stay alive. They soon learn that they aren't the only ones affected, but can the other victims be trusted? You'll have to watch The Last House on Netflix to find out. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi (Disney+)

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi | Final Trailer | Aug. 5 on Disney+ & Hulu - YouTube Watch On

What if I said that The Ninth Jedi looks like Star Wars meets Studio Ghibli?

More anime than animation, this Visions spin-off follows Kara and her ragtag Jedi crew as they seek out to find worthy Jedi to fight against an increasingly powerful warlord. She's literally Spirited Away's Chihiro armed with a lightsabre, and I'm all for the flavors of nostalgia we're getting on Disney+.

It's been tipped as a new and exciting "animated triumph," and I'm inclined to agree. If nothing else, The Ninth Jedi proves that Stars Wars is literally unstoppable, and can be easily reinvented until the end of time. — Jasmine Valentine, entertainment reporter

Sterling Point (Prime Video)

Sterling Point - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is back on its young adult drama game, baby. This time it's with Sterling Point, coming straight to us from the minds behind Gossip Girl (and that's how you immediately know that it's going to be worthwhile).

17-year-old Annie Jacobson (was raised in New York City with her twin brother and loving adoptive father, until her life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada.

We've got some brilliant escapist TV across its eight episodes, feeling a lot more authentic in its delivery than the mundane repetition we've been seeing in other teen dramas of late (naming no names, of course). If you're going to commit to a book-to-Amazon TV adaptation, make it this one. — JV

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Paramount+)

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

Have I still got FOMO over not being invited to interview Billie Eilish and James Cameron during the bonkers London premiere for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour earlier this year? Yes, I have, but that doesn't mean I won't vouch for the epic concert experience that's out now on Paramount+.

Initially captured in 3D, we follow Eilish's sold-out 2025 arena tour through a blend of stripped-down live performances from Manchester with backstage access. Whatever we're watching, Eilish's connection with her fans remains the central focus.

If you didn't get tickets or had some towards the back of the stadium, now's your chance to be front row. Personally, I'm just glad she left the Charli XCX Guess remix in the setlist. — JV

Alley Cats (Netflix)

Ricky Gervais' Alley Cats | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ricky Gervais returns to Netflix with six-part adult animated series, Alley Cats, which follows a group of strays who take in a lost kitten, helping her to navigate the brutal human world and find her way back home.

Gervais voices Gus, and he's joined by some great British talent like Diane Morgan, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, and Tony Way. If you're expecting anything like his previous Netflix series After Life, you may be disappointed as Alley Cats has already received several poor reviews. But, if you like crude adult animation and Gervais' controversial brand of humor, then this could be right up your, ahem, alley. — LB

The Shards (Hulu/Disney+)

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Murphy's back on top form with The Shards, where he collaborates with thriller novelist Bret Easton Ellis to bring the latter's semi-autobiographical story to life on Hulu and Disney+.

The Shards follows a group of privileged teenagers in their final year at an elite prep school, with a fictionalized version of Ellis among them. Their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of Robert Mallory, whose unsettling yet charming presence coincides with the activities of a serial killer known as The Trawler.

The first two episodes are now, but you'll want to read my review of The Shards first to see if it's worth watching. — LB

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.