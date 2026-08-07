Microsoft has pulled a small but vital Teams update which could have let users ignore all those annoying work chats for good - I just hope it comes back soon

Microsoft temporarily rolls back planned Teams tool concerning muted chats

The update would have made it easier to organize (and ignore) unnecessary conversations

It's not known when the update will get back in progress

Microsoft has pulled an update which would have made it much easier for Teams users to organize their chats - particularly those which have been muted.

The company had revealed it was working on new built-in sections within Teams to house all the muted chats in one area, meaning users shouldn't be distracted or annoyed by unnecessary alerts.

However the update has now been "temporarily rolled back", with Microsoft apologizing for the "inconvenience".

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A bit of a shame?

The move is a slightly odd one, as the description of the update makes it sound like something all Teams users would appreciate.

In its Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, the company said the new grouping will "help reduce clutter and keep conversations easy to find" - but also probably help lower stress levels for users plagued by alerts on chats they don't need to know about.

The change, which was in the works for users across Android, iOS, desktop and web, would have seen muted chats grouped together in a dedicated area, while meeting chats would have been able to be collected into a single section for quick access.

Microsoft had even added that "You’re always in control", as each section would have been able to be activated or turned off based on a user's specific preferences.

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The new Meeting chats section would have replaced the Meeting chats filter, found at the top of the chat and channel list, giving users a much better insight to their conversations.

Microsoft hasn't given any details as to why the update is delayed, or when it will be coming back onto the workbench, so we'll just have to wait and see.

As mentioned, it's a shame, as Teams users no doubt would have welcomed any relief from the overload of chats. Slack already offers this feature, with muted channels and conversations hidden away if desired, so maybe Microsoft is taking extra time to finesse and develop the feature before releasing it to users.

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