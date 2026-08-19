Good news — you can now properly swear on Microsoft Teams calls...unless you work for the government

Microsoft Teams is changing how it displays swear words

The toggle to hide bad words is now Off by default

However Government users will have to wait a little longer, for an unknown reason

Frustrated Microsoft Teams users finally be able to express their true feelings after the company revealed changes to how it censors profanity in captions - although not all users will be able to "benefit" just yet.

In an updated message center post, Microsoft outlined the changes coming to its profanity filter for Teams, noting that the default setting for live captions has now been switched from On to Off.

However this doesn't yet apply to all users, as Government officials and staff will have to wait a little while longer, with their rollout deadline now extended until sometime at the end of August 2026.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Safe for work

Microsoft first introduced the profanity toggle in 2023 in a bid to cut down on bad language in Teams Live Captions by replacing any swear words with asterisks.

Originally, it was up to the user whether to leave the toggle on, rather than the meeting organizer or admin - but in May 2026, Microsoft appears to have changed its mind for some reason, and opted to disable the "profane words" filter by default.

"This change ensures captions more accurately reflect spoken content, supporting accessibility needs and aligning with regional regulatory requirements (including the EU)," the company wrote.

Microsoft added that users retain full control and can enable or disable the filter at any time, but, somewhat tongue in cheek, notes that, "No admin action is required, but informing support teams and users is recommended."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The delay will apply to Government Community Cloud (GCC), GCC High, and US Department of Defense users, who often face extra complications due to security checks and operational reasons - although Microsoft offered no clues as to why that is the case here.

The news is the latest in a series of recent updates seemingly geared towards helping Microsoft Teams users show off how great they are.

This includes bringing "Badges" to your Microsoft Teams profile card, allowing users to display all their achievements to anyone who cares to look.

It is also working on a feature which will automatically update a user's work location when they connect to an office Wi-Fi network - hopefully meaning less confusion about where workers actually are situated, but bad news for those looking for a quiet day in the office tucked into a corner.

Via The Register

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.