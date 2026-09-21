Surfshark gives its iPhone VPN app a cleaner look, and the browser extension gets one too

Surfshark has split the iOS locations tab into two views

The browser extension gets a visual refresh

The update is a design change rather than a new security feature

If you open the Surfshark app on your iPhone right now, something might look a little different. The provider has rolled out a redesign of its iOS locations tab, with the goal of speeding up server selection.

If you use Surfshark (one of the best VPN services out there) every day, small friction points in the user interface add up. Hunting through a single long list of countries every time you connect is exactly the kind of thing Surfshark says it wanted to fix. The company has redesigned the locations tab on its iOS app to make it easier to use.

This is not a new security tool or protocol. It's a usability update, and it lands alongside a refreshed browser VPN extension that gets its own visual makeover.

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What's changed in Surfshark's iOS app

The main change is that the locations tab is now divided into two clear sections.

The Recommended view brings together your most popular country options, recently used servers, and your dedicated IP if you have one set up. The design surfaces the servers you use most first, so you don't have to search over and over. The Advanced view is where the more specialized options live, namely static IP servers and Multi Hop.

Multi Hop, Surfshark's version of double VPN, routes your traffic through two separate VPN servers at once for an extra layer of protection.

Static IP servers, meanwhile, hand you the same address every time you connect, which is handy for services that get suspicious when your IP keeps changing.

(Image credit: Future)

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Changes to Surfshark's browser extension

The redesign for the browser extension is more significant. The home view now shows how many ads and trackers Surfshark has blocked on the site you're visiting, and it gathers all your protection tools in one place: the ad blocker, cookie pop-up blocker, malicious site warnings, data leak alerts, and email scam checker.

As Surfshark has added more features over the years, from category-based web filtering to the ability to block specific websites, its interface has grown busier. This redesign is about stripping out some of the resulting clutter and making the app feel effortless to use.

It fits a wider pattern, too. In our Surfshark review, we noted the provider keeps its apps well maintained, with a clean and consistent experience across platforms.

How to use the new layout

Open the app and tap the Locations tab at the bottom, and you'll land in Recommended by default, with your most-used servers ready to go.

If you want the specialized options, tap Advanced at the top to reach Static IP and Multi Hop, then switch back to Recommended whenever you like.

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