How to listen to Christian Craighead's One Man In for free — get the former SAS soldier's audiobook now

Listen to One Man In audiobook for free with Audible trial (US)

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Audiobook runtime: 5 hours 26 minutes

One Man In tells the remarkable story of former British special forces soldier Christian Craighead and the events of January 15, 2019, when he responded to the terrorist attack on Nairobi's DusitD2 complex.

Published on September 15, 2026, Craighead's memoir is available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook editions in the United States – although not the UK currently.

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Here, we'll show you how to get One Man In online and when abroad, plus the different ways you can read/listen to Christian Craighead's jaw-dropping story – including for free.

Listen to One Man In audiobook for FREE

One Man In is out now in the US, with readers able to choose between physical, digital and audio editions of Christian Craighead's memoir.

Listen to One Man In for free with Audible's 30-day FREE trial (includes 1 book)

Or, if you're a Prime member, you can get a 2-month Audible trial for $0.99.

Running for 5 hours and 26 minutes, it is read by Craighead himself, meaning listeners hear the former SAS soldier recount the events in his own voice.

Prefer to read? Amazon lists the hardcover edition at $30, while the ebook has a $14.99 list price. The publisher's unabridged audio download is listed at $19.99.

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Access from anywhere

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Obi-One Nairobi fans traveling or working outside the States may need to use a VPN to access One Man In when roaming abroad.

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Access Audible free trial when abroad

It's really easy to use a VPN to access your US Audible account.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Europe and want to use your US Audible account, you'd select US-based server location.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Audible and get your local free trial or paid subscription for audiobooks.

Who is Christian Craighead?

Christian Craighead is a former British Army soldier who joined the military at 16 and served for 28 years.

His career included service with the Parachute Regiment and Pathfinder Platoon before he joined 22 SAS, where he spent almost 15 years.

Craighead served in locations including Iraq and Afghanistan before becoming internationally known following his involvement in the response to the January 2019 DusitD2 attack in Nairobi.

He retired from active service on September 7, 2020 and was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.

In September 2026 he made his second appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast and provided a blow-by-blow account of the DusitD2 attack.

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