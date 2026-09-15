How to watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels online from anywhere
Jonathan Majors stars as a Delta Force veteran fighting to save students in this viral action thriller
- Watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels on Daily Wire
- Traveling? Watch streaming services from anywhere with our no.1 VPN (SAVE 75%)
Jonathan Majors (Creed III) is back — and armed for battle in Run Hide Fight: Infidels, a provocative new action thriller about a battle-hardened Delta Force veteran thrown into a deadly campus siege.
Billed as a 'standalone follow-up' to 2020's Run Hide Fight, which starred Isabel May as teenager Zoe Hull, who fights back when gunmen attack her high school, Infidels aims to reboot the franchise.
The original, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, received a sharply divided reception: it currently has 30% from critics but 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes (1,000+ audience ratings).
Expect to see plenty of social media posts about this provocative movie. If you want to judge for yourself, here's how to watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels online from anywhere.
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
How to watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels in the US
Run Hide Fight: Infidels premieres exclusively on DailyWire Plus on Wednesday, September 16.
The streaming service costs $15 per month (cancel anytime). Or choose an annual plan for 40% off.
Traveling outside the States? You may need to use a VPN to unblock DailyWire Plus when abroad. It's also a great way to stream content privately.
How to watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels from outside your country
If you're out of the country but keen to stream Run Hide Fight: Infidels (2026) you might find local restrictions in place.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow visit your usual websites and streaming services no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.
Get 75% off Nord VPN with this deal to stream safely and privately...
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can I watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels in the UK, Canada and Australia?
Yes, Run Hide Fight: Infidels is also streaming on Daily Wire in Canada, the UK and Australia.
If you are worried online privacy or security, we highly recommend that you invest in a VPN. Our favorite, and the best value for money, is NordVPN (Save 75% and try for 30 days).
Run Hide Fight: Infidels - Cast
- Jonathan Majors — Clayton “Clay” Saunders / Captain Saunders
- JC Kilcoyne
- Stephen Hailo — Ibrahim Asad Melod
- Tyler Aser — Lizzy Dupree
- James Bingham — P.J.
- David Lucas
- Charlotte Delaney Riggs — Farrah Abel
- Jason Gray-Stanford
- Myles Clohessy
- Chase Ramsey — Hermann
- Sharon Johal
- Paulina Alvarez
- Erin Davie
- Siaka Massaquoi
- Travis Mills
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.