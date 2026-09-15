Jonathan Majors (Creed III) is back — and armed for battle in Run Hide Fight: Infidels, a provocative new action thriller about a battle-hardened Delta Force veteran thrown into a deadly campus siege.

Billed as a 'standalone follow-up' to 2020's Run Hide Fight, which starred Isabel May as teenager Zoe Hull, who fights back when gunmen attack her high school, Infidels aims to reboot the franchise.

The original, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, received a sharply divided reception: it currently has 30% from critics but 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes (1,000+ audience ratings).

Expect to see plenty of social media posts about this provocative movie. If you want to judge for yourself, here's how to watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels online from anywhere.

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How to watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels in the US

Run Hide Fight: Infidels premieres exclusively on DailyWire Plus on Wednesday, September 16.

The streaming service costs $15 per month (cancel anytime). Or choose an annual plan for 40% off.

Traveling outside the States? You may need to use a VPN to unblock DailyWire Plus when abroad. It's also a great way to stream content privately.

How to watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels from outside your country

If you're out of the country but keen to stream Run Hide Fight: Infidels (2026) you might find local restrictions in place.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow visit your usual websites and streaming services no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

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Can I watch Run Hide Fight: Infidels in the UK, Canada and Australia?

Yes, Run Hide Fight: Infidels is also streaming on Daily Wire in Canada, the UK and Australia.

If you are worried online privacy or security, we highly recommend that you invest in a VPN. Our favorite, and the best value for money, is NordVPN (Save 75% and try for 30 days).

Run Hide Fight: Infidels - Cast

Jonathan Majors — Clayton “Clay” Saunders / Captain Saunders

— Clayton “Clay” Saunders / Captain Saunders JC Kilcoyne

Stephen Hailo — Ibrahim Asad Melod

— Ibrahim Asad Melod Tyler Aser — Lizzy Dupree

— Lizzy Dupree James Bingham — P.J.

— P.J. David Lucas

Charlotte Delaney Riggs — Farrah Abel

— Farrah Abel Jason Gray-Stanford

Myles Clohessy

Chase Ramsey — Hermann

— Hermann Sharon Johal

Paulina Alvarez

Erin Davie

Siaka Massaquoi

Travis Mills