How to watch Vigil season 3 online from anywhere – it's *FREE*

Watch Vigil season 3 for free on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer when abroad

The first two of the six episodes arrive on Sunday, August 30

After uncovering the dark secrets of drone warfare technology in the Middle East in season 2, Vigil season 3 will see DCI Amy Silva (played by Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (played by Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie) come together to investigate the murder of a covert British Special Forces operative at a remote Arctic search station in a Russian enclave.

From high-speed car chases and explosions to tense, gun-packed standoffs, the season 3 trailer tells us that the new season is going to be bigger, more intense, and higher-stakes than anything the duo has handled before.

Plus, creator and writer Tom Edge has already hinted that Amy and Kirsten will be looking to avoid an international confrontation, saying, “We travel to the frozen north, where the world's great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts.”

Alongside the main duo, the familiar faces in Vigil season 3 include Gary Lewis as Robertson, Orla Russell as Amy's daughter Poppy, and Dominic Mafham as Sir Ian Downing.

Apart from that, we have a host of new inclusions, most notably Jeppe Beck Larsen (The Trip), Stephen Miller (Dept. Q), Amy Manson (Rebus, Bodies), Stephen Cree (All of You), and Derek Riddell (Industry).

Abroad? Here's where to watch Vigil season 3 online and on TV from anywhere in the world, for free.

How to watch Vigil season 3 in the UK for free

Vigil season 3 is exclusive to BBC, and is therefore available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The first two episodes arrive on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, August 30 at 6am BST, while broadcast loyalists can watch the first episode on BBC One at 9pm BST that evening, followed by the second on Monday evening.

The show will follow the same schedule for two more weeks, meaning fans will be able to unravel the latest investigation's mystery within three weeks.

How to watch Vigil season 3 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Vigil season 3 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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Get NordVPN and stream Vigil season 3 online now – from US, Canada, Europe, etc.

How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Vigil season 3 is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Vigil season 3: FAQs

Vigil Series 3 Trailer 😳🎬 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Vigil season 3 online in the US, Canada, Australia, and worldwide?

At the time of its release, Vigil season 3 will be exclusive to BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, meaning it's not currently available to stream in any international locations.

However, as has been the case with the previous two seasons, it should arrive on Peacock TV (US), SBS On Demand (Australia), and Crave (Canada) shortly after its UK broadcast.

These platforms also currently have the first two Vigil seasons, so feel free to catch up before the latest series arrives!

If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

Vigil season 3 cast Suranne Jones as Amy Silva

Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre

Gary Lewis as Colin Robertson

Orla Russell as Poppy Silva

Dominic Mafham as Sir Ian Downing

Jeppe Beck Laursen as Henrick Becken

Naomi Yang as Shen Jia

Tornike Gogrichiani as Fyodor

Steven Miller as Mark Cunningham

Benjamin Wainwright as Oli Pickford

Danusia Samal as Jasmine Kelly

Eric Godon as Mayor Korotayev

Amy Manson as Lorna McCallister

Artur Zai Barrera as Garcia

Jordan Duvigneau as Simon Anderson

Kaisa Hammarlund as Deputy Olsdatter

Adam Fidusiewicz as Evgeni

Conor Berry as Daniel Hodge

Jason Tobin as Huang Chen

Steven Cree as Gordon Laity

Killian Coyle as Jason Collyer

Derek Riddell as Vincent Mair

Alma Prelec as Polina

Dawn Sievewright as Chloe Ackroyd

Shereen Cutkelvin as Holly Mitchell

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