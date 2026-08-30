How to watch Vigil season 3 online from anywhere – it's *FREE*
The stakes are higher than ever as Amy and Kirsten head to the Arctic
- Watch Vigil season 3 for free on BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer when abroad
- The first two of the six episodes arrive on Sunday, August 30
After uncovering the dark secrets of drone warfare technology in the Middle East in season 2, Vigil season 3 will see DCI Amy Silva (played by Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (played by Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie) come together to investigate the murder of a covert British Special Forces operative at a remote Arctic search station in a Russian enclave.
From high-speed car chases and explosions to tense, gun-packed standoffs, the season 3 trailer tells us that the new season is going to be bigger, more intense, and higher-stakes than anything the duo has handled before.
Plus, creator and writer Tom Edge has already hinted that Amy and Kirsten will be looking to avoid an international confrontation, saying, “We travel to the frozen north, where the world's great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts.”
Alongside the main duo, the familiar faces in Vigil season 3 include Gary Lewis as Robertson, Orla Russell as Amy's daughter Poppy, and Dominic Mafham as Sir Ian Downing.
Apart from that, we have a host of new inclusions, most notably Jeppe Beck Larsen (The Trip), Stephen Miller (Dept. Q), Amy Manson (Rebus, Bodies), Stephen Cree (All of You), and Derek Riddell (Industry).
Abroad? Here's where to watch Vigil season 3 online and on TV from anywhere in the world, for free.
How to watch Vigil season 3 in the UK for free
Vigil season 3 is exclusive to BBC, and is therefore available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.
The first two episodes arrive on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, August 30 at 6am BST, while broadcast loyalists can watch the first episode on BBC One at 9pm BST that evening, followed by the second on Monday evening.
The show will follow the same schedule for two more weeks, meaning fans will be able to unravel the latest investigation's mystery within three weeks.
To watch BBC iPlayer: Visit the BBC iPlayer website or download the apps (iOS/Android).
BBC iPlayer is FREE, but you will need to create an account, have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV Licence.
Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN (75% off).
How to watch Vigil season 3 from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Vigil season 3 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...
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Get NordVPN and stream Vigil season 3 online now – from US, Canada, Europe, etc.
How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN
Using a VPN to unblock Vigil season 3 is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:
1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.
What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
Vigil season 3: FAQs
Can I watch Vigil season 3 online in the US, Canada, Australia, and worldwide?
At the time of its release, Vigil season 3 will be exclusive to BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, meaning it's not currently available to stream in any international locations.
However, as has been the case with the previous two seasons, it should arrive on Peacock TV (US), SBS On Demand (Australia), and Crave (Canada) shortly after its UK broadcast.
These platforms also currently have the first two Vigil seasons, so feel free to catch up before the latest series arrives!
If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.
Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.
Vigil season 3 cast
- Suranne Jones as Amy Silva
- Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre
- Gary Lewis as Colin Robertson
- Orla Russell as Poppy Silva
- Dominic Mafham as Sir Ian Downing
- Jeppe Beck Laursen as Henrick Becken
- Naomi Yang as Shen Jia
- Tornike Gogrichiani as Fyodor
- Steven Miller as Mark Cunningham
- Benjamin Wainwright as Oli Pickford
- Danusia Samal as Jasmine Kelly
- Eric Godon as Mayor Korotayev
- Amy Manson as Lorna McCallister
- Artur Zai Barrera as Garcia
- Jordan Duvigneau as Simon Anderson
- Kaisa Hammarlund as Deputy Olsdatter
- Adam Fidusiewicz as Evgeni
- Conor Berry as Daniel Hodge
- Jason Tobin as Huang Chen
- Steven Cree as Gordon Laity
- Killian Coyle as Jason Collyer
- Derek Riddell as Vincent Mair
- Alma Prelec as Polina
- Dawn Sievewright as Chloe Ackroyd
- Shereen Cutkelvin as Holly Mitchell
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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