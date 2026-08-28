How to watch 270 Bundesliga games for free online from anywhere

The Bundesliga is back, with Harry Kane and Bayern Munich beginning their title defence this Friday against VfB Stuttgart. Bayern will once again be the team to beat, but the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig will be looking to challenge their dominance.

The best part? You can watch almost all of it completely FREE this season. In a landmark deal, the Bundesliga has struck a new five-year agreement – so through the summer of 2031 – with US broadcaster Versant, splitting its coverage between USA Network and Fandango.

At least 30 matches per season will air on cable channel USA Network, while the remaining 270-odd games will stream completely free on Fandango. Yes, that’s the same Fandango widely known as a platform for booking movie tickets and renting movies online.

The move comes off the back of a hugely successful 2026 World Cup in the US, with broadcasters hoping to turn the country's newfound interest in soccer into something longer-lasting.

Robin Austermann, Bundesliga Americas Executive Vice President, said that “the 2026 World Cup has highlighted the tremendous growth potential of soccer in the US”, and that they aim to “transfer the casual soccer fan from the World Cup into a season-long Bundesliga fan.”

But while Fandango's Bundesliga streams are completely free for viewers in the US, what if you're traveling abroad? Can you still access those free live streams? You absolutely can, with a VPN. Read on to find out how.

How to watch Bundesliga free in the US

Fandango actually has two apps: the regular Fandango app for going to the movies, and Fandango Stream, which is the one you'll need for watching at home or on your phone. You can also access Fandango Stream through your browser.

Download the Fandango Stream app (or the Fandango app on a connected TV), or visit Fandango Stream in your browser. Next, click on the Bundesliga tile and select your match. That's it! There's no cost, subscription, login or registration required. Outside the US? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere.

How to watch Bundesliga free from anywhere

Fandango's free Bundesliga streams are officially available in the US, so you'll need a VPN if you're traveling outside the country and want to access them.

A VPN can change the IP address that websites and streaming services see (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course), making it appear as though you're connecting from the US.

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What devices can I use to watch free Bundesliga streams

Fandango Stream is available on the following devices:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Chromecast

Roku

Xfinity Flex and X1

Smart TVs (LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio, Xumo TV)

Web browsers (Safari, Chrome, Edge, Firefox)

Android 5 Level 23 and above

Apple iOS 17 and above

Apple Vision Pro

Game Consoles (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X)