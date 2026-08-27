The Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will be 26-minutes long

Netflix has released the first details ahead of its premiere later today

It confirms that all footage shown is captured in-game on the base PS5

Netflix has revealed the first details of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look, including runtime, and confirmed all footage shown will be captured on the base PlayStation 5.

The much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look is scheduled to premiere later today on Netflix at at 3pm ET / 8pm BST / August 28 at 5am AEST, giving fans a deeper look at the most anticipated game of all time.

There's been much speculation leading up to the event about what the extended look will offer, with many fans hoping for the long-awaited look at gameplay and possibly Trailer 3.

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Now, Netflix has revealed additional details just hours ahead of the event, confirming that everything showcased will be captured on the base PS5.

"The new iteration in the blockbuster series comes 13 years following the debut of Grand Theft Auto V, the same year that Netflix was beginning its push into original programming," the Netflix Tudum post reads.

"Captured entirely from in-game footage on PlayStation 5, this extended look at the next Grand Theft Auto showcases the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet."

the GTA 6 extended look will be 26 minutes long and captured on PS5 pic.twitter.com/5KWmSTeCwVAugust 27, 2026

What's more, it seems the runtime for the GTA 6 extended look will be 26 minutes, according to The Verge journalist Tom Warren, who shared a screenshot of the updated mobile page on X.

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That's much shorter than I expected, but it's still long enough to offer a good amount of gameplay footage for fans to obsess over ahead of the game's launch on November 19.

If you're unable to watch the GTA 6 extended look as it premieres on Netflix, don't worry, because it will be available for free six hours later on YouTube at 9pm ET on August 27 / 2am BST / 11am AEST on August 28.

"Grand Theft Auto reveals have become cultural moments in their own right. The anticipation and fandom around Grand Theft Auto 6 is unprecedented, and we’re honored that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first," Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series, said in the Tudum post.

"It’s a reflection of what we hope Netflix is becoming: a place where the most ambitious storytelling, from any medium, can find the biggest possible audience."