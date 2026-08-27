How to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 online and from anywhere – Ep. 8 out now
Get ready for more shocking twists in the new season of The Traitors Australia
- Watch The Traitors Australia season 3 for free on 10.com.au (Aus)
- BLOCKED? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere (try risk-free)
- Where to stream The Traitors Australia season 3 in UK & US
Traitors Australia is back for season 3 on Network 10, bringing high-stakes deception, shocking betrayals, and psychological warfare back to our TV screens. It's streaming now in Australia only – but you can still watch The Traitors Australia season 3 from anywhere with a VPN.
Ditching civilian players for celebrities, this 2026 reboot shifts to an all-star format featuring a chaotic mix of reality icons that includes MAFS groom Cam Merchant, Australian Survivor winner Shane Gould, and Love Island Australia's Claudia Bonifazio.
Big Brother Australia presenter Gretel Killeen takes on hosting duties, guiding Traitors fans through a series of ruthless murders and jaw-dropping roundtables as the faithfuls hunt down the closeted traitors.
Like Traitors India, which is also airing now, fans are raving about it. So let's see where you can watch Traitors Australia 2026 and who's involved.
How to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 for free
Naturally, those in Australia will have it easiest when it comes to watching The Traitors Australia season 3. Episode 1 dropped on August 4 and there are now 8 episodes available on Network 10.
You can stream Traitors Australia shows for free on 10.com.au.
Outside Australia? If you're currently traveling, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 from anywhere.
How to watch Traitors Australia S3 from anywhere
If you're keen to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...
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How to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 with a VPN
Using a VPN to unblock new Traitors Australia episodes is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:
1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in Australia).
3. Binge episodes: In this case, just head to 10 to stream Traitors Australia season 3.
What devices can I watch 10 on?
- Samsung Smart TV: Models released from 2018 onwards
- LG Smart TV: Models released from 2018 onwards (webOS 3.0 and higher)
- Hisense Smart TV: Models released from 2021 onwards (VIDAA software U4, U5, and U6)
- Android TV / Google TV: Devices running Android TV OS 9.0+
- Apple TV: Generation 4 onwards (tvOS 16.4+)
- Amazon Fire TV: Devices running Fire OS version 5+ & Vega OS 1.1+
- Chromecast
- Fetch TV: Generation 3 and above
- Foxtel & Hubbl: Foxtel iQ3, iQ4, iQ5 boxes, and Hubbl
- Xbox: Xbox One Console Family, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X
- iPhone and iPad: Running iOS 15.4 and above
- Android Phones & Tablets: Running Android 9 and above
- Chrome: Version 74 and above
- Safari: Version 12 and above
- Firefox: Version 63 and above
- Edge: Version 16 and above
Can I watch The Traitors Australia season 3 online in the US, UK, Canada, India and worldwide?
Outside of Australia the series has been geo-locked and you won't find an international rollout for season 3... yet.
For example, we'd expect The Traitors Australia season 3 to join seasons 1 and 2 on BBC iPlayer in the UK later this year – but there's no UK release date for the third season of Australian Traitors yet.
That doesn't mean season 3 won't arrive in future in the US or Canada sooner, and we'll keep you updated right here as to when it will arrive.
The solution? If you're traveling abroad, you can always use a VPN to unblock The Traitors Australia S3 streams and watch it as you would at home.
The Traitors Australia season 3 FAQs
What celebrities are in The Traitors Australia season 3?
- AJ AntoniosAustralian Survivor
- Alex Nation The Bachelor Australia
- Alvin Quah MasterChef Australia
- Cam Merchant Married at First Sight Australia
- Claudia Bonifazio Love Island Australia
- Cosima De Vito Australian Idol
- Gamble Breaux The Real Housewives of Melbourne
- Henry Nicholson Australian Survivor
- Ian "Dicko" Dickson Australian Idol (Judge)
- Josh Packham Love Island Australia / The Block
- Luke Packham Love Island Australia / The Block
- Keira Maguire The Bachelor Australia
- Kirby Bentley Australian Survivor
- Krissy Marsh The Real Housewives of Sydney
- Kween Kong RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under
- Lawson Mahoney Made in Bondi / Aussie Shore
- Manaaki Hoepo Aussie Shore
- Rachael Evren Love Island Australia
- Rhys Nicholson Comedian & Drag Race Down Under Judge
- Rob Farnham Musician (Son of John Farnham)
- Shane Gould Olympic Legend / Australian Survivor Winner
- Tully Smyth Big Brother Australia
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
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