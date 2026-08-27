How to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 online and from anywhere – Ep. 8 out now

Watch The Traitors Australia season 3 for free on 10.com.au (Aus)

BLOCKED? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere (try risk-free)

Where to stream The Traitors Australia season 3 in UK & US

Traitors Australia is back for season 3 on Network 10, bringing high-stakes deception, shocking betrayals, and psychological warfare back to our TV screens. It's streaming now in Australia only – but you can still watch The Traitors Australia season 3 from anywhere with a VPN.

Ditching civilian players for celebrities, this 2026 reboot shifts to an all-star format featuring a chaotic mix of reality icons that includes MAFS groom Cam Merchant, Australian Survivor winner Shane Gould, and Love Island Australia's Claudia Bonifazio.

Big Brother Australia presenter Gretel Killeen takes on hosting duties, guiding Traitors fans through a series of ruthless murders and jaw-dropping roundtables as the faithfuls hunt down the closeted traitors.

Like Traitors India, which is also airing now, fans are raving about it. So let's see where you can watch Traitors Australia 2026 and who's involved.

How to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 for free

Naturally, those in Australia will have it easiest when it comes to watching The Traitors Australia season 3. Episode 1 dropped on August 4 and there are now 8 episodes available on Network 10. You can stream Traitors Australia shows for free on 10.com.au. Outside Australia? If you're currently traveling, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 from anywhere.

How to watch Traitors Australia S3 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice



✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks 10 / 10play Get NordVPN and stream The Traitors Oz online now – from UK, US, Europe, etc.

How to watch The Traitors Australia season 3 with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock new Traitors Australia episodes is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in Australia).

3. Binge episodes: In this case, just head to 10 to stream Traitors Australia season 3.

What devices can I watch 10 on?

Samsung Smart TV: Models released from 2018 onwards

LG Smart TV: Models released from 2018 onwards (webOS 3.0 and higher)

Models released from 2018 onwards (webOS 3.0 and higher) Hisense Smart TV: Models released from 2021 onwards (VIDAA software U4, U5, and U6)

Models released from 2021 onwards (VIDAA software U4, U5, and U6) Android TV / Google TV: Devices running Android TV OS 9.0+

Devices running Android TV OS 9.0+ Apple TV: Generation 4 onwards (tvOS 16.4+)

Generation 4 onwards (tvOS 16.4+) Amazon Fire TV: Devices running Fire OS version 5+ & Vega OS 1.1+

Devices running Fire OS version 5+ & Vega OS 1.1+ Chromecast

Fetch TV: Generation 3 and above

Generation 3 and above Foxtel & Hubbl: Foxtel iQ3, iQ4, iQ5 boxes, and Hubbl

Foxtel iQ3, iQ4, iQ5 boxes, and Hubbl Xbox: Xbox One Console Family, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X

Xbox One Console Family, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X iPhone and iPad: Running iOS 15.4 and above

Running iOS 15.4 and above Android Phones & Tablets: Running Android 9 and above

Running Android 9 and above Chrome: Version 74 and above

Version 74 and above Safari: Version 12 and above

Version 12 and above Firefox: Version 63 and above

Version 63 and above Edge: Version 16 and above

Can I watch The Traitors Australia season 3 online in the US, UK, Canada, India and worldwide?

Outside of Australia the series has been geo-locked and you won't find an international rollout for season 3... yet.

For example, we'd expect The Traitors Australia season 3 to join seasons 1 and 2 on BBC iPlayer in the UK later this year – but there's no UK release date for the third season of Australian Traitors yet.

That doesn't mean season 3 won't arrive in future in the US or Canada sooner, and we'll keep you updated right here as to when it will arrive.

The solution? If you're traveling abroad, you can always use a VPN to unblock The Traitors Australia S3 streams and watch it as you would at home.

The Traitors Australia season 3 FAQs

What celebrities are in The Traitors Australia season 3?

AJ Antonios Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor Alex Nation The Bachelor Australia

The Bachelor Australia Alvin Quah MasterChef Australia

MasterChef Australia Cam Merchant Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia Claudia Bonifazio Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia Cosima De Vito Australian Idol

Australian Idol Gamble Breaux The Real Housewives of Melbourne

The Real Housewives of Melbourne Henry Nicholson Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor Ian "Dicko" Dickson Australian Idol (Judge)

Australian Idol (Judge) Josh Packham Love Island Australia / The Block

Love Island Australia / The Block Luke Packham Love Island Australia / The Block

Love Island Australia / The Block Keira Maguire The Bachelor Australia

The Bachelor Australia Kirby Bentley Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor Krissy Marsh The Real Housewives of Sydney

The Real Housewives of Sydney Kween Kong RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Lawson Mahoney Made in Bondi / Aussie Shore

Made in Bondi / Aussie Shore Manaaki Hoepo Aussie Shore

Aussie Shore Rachael Evren Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia Rhys Nicholson Comedian & Drag Race Down Under Judge

Comedian & Drag Race Down Under Judge Rob Farnham Musician (Son of John Farnham)

Musician (Son of John Farnham) Shane Gould Olympic Legend / Australian Survivor Winner

Olympic Legend / Australian Survivor Winner Tully Smyth Big Brother Australia

You may also like...