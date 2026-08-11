How to watch The Traitors India season 2 online from anywhere

Watch The Traitors India season 2 – Prime Video (India)

BLOCKED? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere (try risk-free)

Where to stream The Traitors India season 2 in UK, the US, Australia

The Traitors is one of the most popular game shows in the world, and the producers in India are bringing the riveting contest back for a second season. It's going to be solely streaming in India, of course, but you can still watch The Traitors India season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Unlike the UK version, India is going all-in on a celebrity edition for its second season, with 21 famous contestants set to join host Karan Johar for more backstabbing and conflict at the Circle of Shaq.

Producers of the show have told fans that "the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, [and] the drama is more intense" in season 2, so let's get stuck in and see where you can watch the series and who's involved.

How to watch The Traitors India season 2 online in India

Naturally, those in India will have it easiest when it comes to watching The Traitors India season 2. The show will air on Amazon Prime Video there, starting on Wednesday, August 12. Standard plans cost ₹299/month rising to ₹1499 for a year. Outside India? If you're currently traveling around, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch The Traitors India season 2 from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch The Traitors India season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Traitors India season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice



✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Prime Video India Get NordVPN and stream The Traitors India online now – from UK, Australia, US, Europe, etc.

How to watch The Traitors India season 2 with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock The Traitors India is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the US).

3. Go to the live stream: In this case, just head to Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can I watch Prime Video on?

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick devices

Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, TCL, Philips and more)

Roku streaming players and Roku TVs

Apple TV (HD and 4K)

Google TV and Android TV devices (including Chromecast with Google TV and Nvidia Shield)

Chromecast (cast from a compatible mobile device)

iPhone and iPad

Android phones and tablets

Amazon Fire tablets

Windows PCs and Macs (via web browser or Prime Video app where available)

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Virgin Media Stream and Virgin TV 360 (UK)

Sky Stream, Sky Glass and Sky Q (UK)

EE TV set-top boxes (UK)

Web browsers including Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari

Can I watch The Traitors India season 2 online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide?

Outside of India, the series has been geo-locked and you won't find an international rollout for The Traitors India season 2.

That doesn't mean it won't arrive in future though and we'll keep you updated right here as to when it will arrive.

The solution? If you're traveling abroad, you can always use a VPN to unblock The Traitors India streams and watch it as you would at home.

The Traitors India season 2 FAQs

Which celebrities will be on The Traitors India season 2?

Aaditya Kulshreshth

Abhishek Malhan

Ansh Chopra

Dalip Tahil

Harman Singha

Ikka Singh

Karan Singh Magic

Krystle D'souza

Mallika Sherawat

Munawar Faruqui

Parul Gulati

Prish

Ranveer Brar

Rhea Chakraborty

Rida Tharana

Sahil Salathia

Shahneel Gill

Shalini Passi

Shweta Tiwari

Soundous Moufakir

Tanya Puri

You may also like...