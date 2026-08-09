How to watch British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for big weekend at Silverstone

The 2026 MotoGP season returns from its summer break as a fascinating riders' championship battle resumes at Silverstone, the home of UK motorsport, for the British Grand Prix 2026.

Just 24 points separates the top five riders in the standings, with 2024 champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) leading SuperFile Trackhouse's Ai Ogura by 14. However, the duo will be nervously looking over their shoulders after seven-time world champion Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo) roared back into contention with three wins in the past four grands prix having recovered from a fractured foot. He is only 18 points off the summit, while Martin's Aprilia teammate Marco Bezzecchi is a further four adrift with Fabio Di Giannantonio of Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing in fifth following a consistent first half of the season.

Bezzecchi has recent experience of success at Silverstone, taking the checkered flag in the 2025 race ahead of Johann Zarco and Marquez. The latter has historically struggled here, despite his incredible success over the years, managing just one British Grand Prix victory in his glittering career - and that was back in 2014. Meanwhile, his Ducati teammate and 2022 race winner Francesco Bagnaia is set to compete despite undergoing arm pump surgery during the four-week summer break, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in Northamptonshire.

So read on to find out how to watch the British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP for free online and from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP for free?

Yes. ThreeNow in New Zealand has free-to-air coverage of every session, from first practice to qualifying and, of course, the race. The streaming service is showing all 22 races live across the 2026 season at no cost – you just need to create an account and away you go.

Free MotoGP coverage is also available from Servus On in Austria, RTBF in Belgium, and Canale 8 in Italy.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP live streams

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How to watch British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP live streams in the US

In the US, live coverage of the British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP will be on FS1, which is showing Saturday's qualifying session and the race on Sunday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, FS1 is available through Sling – specifically the Blue plan, which starts at $45.99/month. You can also access it via YouTube TV (free trial), Fubo (free trial), and DirecTV.

Alternatively, you can live stream every race of the 2026 MotoGP season via Fox One, which costs $19.99/month after a 3-day FREE trial.

Visiting the US coverage from New Zealand? Use NordVPN to watch free-to-air MotoGP coverage.

How to watch British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP live streams in the UK

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TNT Sports is showing the British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP live in the UK.

TNT Sports is the exclusive rights holder of MotoGP in the UK, with coverage of every session at Silverstone live on TNT Sports 2.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP live streams in Australia

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MotoGP fans in Australia can watch the British Grand Prix 2026 live on ESPN via Foxtel (streamed via Foxtel Now). Subscriptions start at AU$35/month for the Starter Plan.

The race can also be streamed through the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports (from AU$29.99/month for the Standard Plan, or your first month for $1 if you choose the Premium Plan, which costs AU$45.99/month thereafter).

Both ESPN via Foxtel and Kayo Sports are showing every single MotoGP race live during the 2026 season, so you won't miss a lap.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP in Canada

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In Canada, you can watch live coverage of the British Grand Prix 2026 MotoGP on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet is available to live stream via Sportsnet Plus, which starts at CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year. The platform is Canada's leading sports network and will show all 22 grands prix during the 2026 MotoGP season.

If you're traveling outside of Canada, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

MotoGP 2026 Q&A

What is the MotoGP 2026 schedule? MotoGP 2026 schedule Sunday, March 1

Thai Grand Prix | Buriram International Circuit (Winner: Marco Bezzecchi - Aprilia Racing) Sunday, March 22

Brazilian Grand Prix | Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna (Winner: Marco Bezzecchi - Aprilia Racing) Sunday, March 29

US Grand Prix | Circuit of the Americas (Winner: Marco Bezzecchi - Aprilia Racing) Sunday, April 26

Spanish Grand Priz | Circuito de Jerez (Winner: Alex Marquez - BK8 Gresini) Sunday, May 10

French Grand Prix | Bugatti Circuit (Winner: Jorge Martin - Aprilia Racing) Sunday, May 17

Catalan Grand Prix | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Winner: Fabio Di Giannantonio - Pertamina Enduro VR46) Sunday, May 31

Italian Grand Prix | Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello (Winner: Marco Bezzecchi - Aprilia Racing) Sunday, June 7

Hungarian Grand Prix | Balaton Park Circuit (Winner: Marc Marquez - Ducati Lenovo) Sunday, June 21

Czech Grand Prix | Brno Circuit (Winner: Marc Marquez - Ducati Lenovo) Sunday, June 28

Dutch TT | TT Circuit Assen (Winner: Ai Ogura - SuperFile Trackhouse) Sunday, July 12

German Grand Prix | Sachsenring (Winner: Marc Marquez - Ducati Lenovo) Sunday, August 9

British Grand Prix | Silverstone Sunday, August 30

Aragon Grand Prix | Circuito de Alcañiz Sunday, September 13

San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Sunday, September 20

Austrian Grand Prix | Red Bull Ring Sunday, October 4

Japanese Grand Prix | Mobility Resort Motegi Sunday, October 11

Indonesian Grand Prix | Mandalika International Street Circuit Sunday, October 25

Australian Grand Prix | Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit Sunday, November 1

Malaysian Grand Prix | Sepang International Circuit Sunday, November 8

Qatari Grand Prix | Lusail International Circuit Sunday, November 22

Portuguese Grand Prix | Portimão Circuit Sunday, November 29

Valencian Community Grand Prix | Circuit Ricardo Tormo

What are the MotoGP 2026 Riders' Championship standings? (top 10 only) Riders' Championship standings Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) - 208 points Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse) - 194 Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo) - 190 Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) - 186 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46) - 184 Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse) - 159 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory) - 148 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) - 143 Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini) - 87 Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) - 79

What are the MotoGP 2026 Teams' Championship standings? Teams' Championship standings Aprilia Racing - 394 points SuperFile Trackhouse - 353 Ducati Lenovo - 333 Pertamina Enduro VR46 - 230 Red Bull KTM Factory - 212 BK8 Gresini - 172 Honda HRC Castrol - 105 Red Bull KTM Tech3 - 86 Castrol Honda LCR - 82 Monster Energy Yamaha - 76 Prima Pramac Yamaha - 31

Who are the MotoGP 2026 riders? MotoGP riders Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi

Jorge Martin

Lorenzo Savadori BK8 Gresini

Alex Marquez

Michele Pirro

Iker Lecuona

Fermin Aldeguer

Michele Pirro Castrol Honda LCR

Johann Zarco

Cal Crutchlow

Diogo Moreira Ducati Lenovo

Francesco Bagnaia

Marc Márquez Honda HRC Castrol

Luca Marini

Joan Mir Monster Energy Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo

Alex Rins

Augusto Fernandez Pertamina Enduro VR46

Franco Morbidelli

Fabio Di Giannantonio Prima Pramac Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory

Brad Binder

Pedro Acosta Red Bull KTM Tech3

Maverick Vinales

Jonas Folger

Enea Bastianini SuperFile Trackhouse

Raul Fernandez

Ai Ogura