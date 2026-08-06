How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 for FREE: Live stream EFL Cup online from anywhere — Round 1

The 2026/27 Carabao Cup live streams are back ahead of what promises to be another fascinating knockout competition featuring the EFL's 92 clubs. Man City are defending champions but, along with the other eight teams featuring in Europe this season, won't enter until the third round. The remaining Premier League sides begin in the second round later in August.

That means an early chance to get the skinny on some of the EFL in the first round, which starts on Thursday as Championship side Bristol City host fourth-tier Walsall at Ashton Gate.

That's followed on Friday night by Wycombe vs Stevenage, Wolves vs Port Vale and – arguably the highlight of the first round – Middlesbrough vs Wrexham. Boro narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last term, while Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Hollywood-backed Red Dragons have a gaggle of new fans thanks to their A-List owners.

There will be a further 31 fixtures across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including fourth-tier Rotherham seeking to upset West Brom, of the Championship. The final game of the round is on Monday evening, a mouthwatering Devon Derby between Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City.

For the first and second rounds, the teams are divided into Northern and Southern sections to reduce the traveling required for teams further down the pyramid. Technically, the competition began last weekend. Because of the impact of the aforementioned nine teams competing in Europe, there was a preliminary round in which Crawley beat beleaguered York 2-0, while Rochdale overcame Tranmere on penalties.

Read on as we show you how to watch the Carabao Cup 2026/27 from anywhere, and for FREE.

Can I watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 live streams for free? Yes, 10 games from the Carabao Cup 2026/27, including Middlesbrough vs Wrexham and the March 2027 final, will be available in the UK on ITV and via its free streaming service, ITVX. If you're a US resident, you're also in luck. Free-to-air CBS Sports Golazo will also be showing select games across the season. The games picked for free coverage in the First Round are: Bristol City vs Walsall – Thursday 6, 2.45pm ET, CBS Sports Golazo

Wolves vs Port Vale – Friday 7, 2.45pm ET, CBS Sports Golazo

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham – Friday 7, 8pm BST, ITVX Those away from the UK right now can stream from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch any Carabao Cup 2026/27 stream

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How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 live streams in the US

Select Carabao Cup 2026/27 live streams are available for free on CBS Sports Golazo, and on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

However, for a limited time you can get 30 days for $1 via Walmart Plus.

Carabao Cup soccer is available with all these deals, and you can also watch EFL matches and the Champions League on the platform.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Carabao Cup 2026/27 streams.

How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 in the UK

As we've already mentioned above, up to 10 Carabao Cup 2026/27 will be available to watch for FREE on ITV and via ITVX. That includes the final and Middlesbrough vs Wrexham in the first round

Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV license to watch.

However, that is not the only option as Sky Sports is also providing coverage in the UK, ever single fixture set to air across the Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+ suite of channels.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Carabao Cup 2026/27.

How to watch Carabao Cup 20262/27 live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is showing the Carabao Cup 2026/27.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred EFL Cup coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch the Carabao Cup 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$15.99 per month or AU$159.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial. It's also available via Prime Video Channels as an add‑on for AU$14.99/month.

From September 1, though, prices go up to AU$16.99 per month and AU$169.99 per year.

Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to watch the Carabao Cup 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 in New Zealand

It's similar in New Zealand, where you can watch the Carabao Cup 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost NZ$14.99 per month or AU$149.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Outside New Zealand traveling? Use NordVPN to watch the Carabao Cup 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Carabao Cup 2026/27 Q&A

What are the Carabao Cup 2026/27 first round fixtures? All times BST Thursday 6 August 7:45pm — Bristol City vs Walsall Friday 7 August 7:45pm — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Port Vale 7:45pm — Wycombe Wanderers vs Stevenage 8:00pm — Middlesbrough vs Wrexham Saturday 8 August 1:00pm — Cambridge United vs Barnet 2:00pm — Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall 3:00pm — AFC Wimbledon vs Newport County 3:00pm — Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic 3:00pm — Bradford City vs Rochdale 3:00pm — Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough United 3:00pm — Bromley vs Reading 3:00pm — Burnley vs Notts County 3:00pm — Burton Albion vs Blackburn Rovers 3:00pm — Cardiff City vs Swindon Town 3:00pm — Crewe Alexandra vs Accrington Stanley 3:00pm — Derby County vs Lincoln City 3:00pm — Fleetwood Town vs Chesterfield 3:00pm — Gillingham vs Luton Town 3:00pm — Grimsby Town vs Blackpool 3:00pm — Leicester City vs Northampton Town 3:00pm — Leyton Orient vs Oxford United 3:00pm — Norwich City vs MK Dons 3:00pm — Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town 3:00pm — Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town 3:00pm — Sheffield Wednesday vs Bolton Wanderers 3:00pm — Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers 3:00pm — Stoke City vs Oldham Athletic 3:00pm — Swansea City vs Birmingham City 3:00pm — Watford vs Crawley Town 3:00pm — West Ham United vs Portsmouth 5:30pm — Cheltenham Town vs Charlton Athletic 5:30pm — Colchester United vs Southampton 5:30pm — Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Sunday 9 August 4:00pm — Mansfield Town vs Sheffield United Monday 10 August 8:00pm — Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City

What is the Carabao Cup 2026/27 schedule? First Round: August 6-10, 2026

Second Round: w/c August 24, 2026

Third Round: w/c September 7 and September 14, 2026

Fourth round: w/c October 26, 2026

Quarter Finals: 14 December 14, 2026

Semi-Final First Leg: w/c January 11, 2027

Semi-Final Second Leg: w/c February 1, 2027

Final: Sunday March 21, 2027