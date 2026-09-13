Watch Ranges vs Celtic live streams in the Scottish League Cup 2026/27 quarter-finals as Derek McInnes takes charge of an Old Firm game for the first time and attempts to earn early bragging rights at Ibrox.

There will be a different feel to this season’s meetings between Scotland’s most successful clubs as no away fans are permitted in Old Firm fixtures this term. In recent weeks there has been a feeling of anxiousness amongst Gers supporters, though. There were plenty of moans and groans in midweek before Bojan Miovski scored a crucial stoppage-time winner against St Mirren that made it four league wins in a row for Rangers – exiting in Europa League and Conference League qualifying is a stain that won't go away quickly. A fast start would ensure the crowd are on side from the get-go as the club look to avenge their two cup defeats by Celtic last season.

They may be traveling to enemy territory without their fans, but Celtic will make the short journey across Glasgow full of confidence. The Bhoys have won all six league games this season, scoring 14 times and conceding just three. Even with new signing Kasper Hogh only scoring in one of those six games (albeit a hat-trick), Martin O’Neill’s side have looked sharp at the top end of the pitch. Fellow new arrival Camilo Duran has been particularly impressive and will be confident of adding to his tally of six goals in nine appearances. The Hoops' 5-1 loss at LASK to exit the Champions League still ligers, though.

Read on as we explain how to watch Rangers vs Celtic live streams from anywhere.

Can you watch Rangers vs Celtic for FREE?

Yes. Old Firm fans in the US can watch Rangers vs Celtic on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is completely free.

Fans Down Under can also watch with a 7-day free trial for new customers to beIN Sports, which is showing the game..

Not in the US or Australia right now? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Rangers vs Celtic live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free



Get NordVPN and stream Rangers vs Celtic from anywhere.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live streams in the USA

In the US, Rangers vs Celtic is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service, which is also showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

As we've mentioned above, the match is also listed as being available on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

US residents visiting another country can access the game using NordVPN.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting Rangers vs Celtic in the UK on the Premier Sports 1 channel.

Premier Sports costs £12.99 per month with a 12-month commitment, or £17.99 per month on a rolling 30-day basis when signed up directly.

If you're already a Sky customer or subscribe to Amazon Video, you can add Premier Sports for £17.99 per month.

Not in the UK this Sunday? Use NordVPN to access your usual Scottish League Cup coverage.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live streams in Australia

Rangers vs Celtic is available to watch on beIN Sports in Australia.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT costs AU$16.99/month or $169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial. The service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Rangers vs Celtic start time? Rangers vs Celtic kicks off at 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm AEST on Sunday, September 12.

What is the Rangers vs Celtic head-to-head? Celtic and Rangers have contested 452 competitive games. Celtic have won 172 of them, and Ranger 172. 108 meetings have ended all-square.