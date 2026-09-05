How to watch Man City vs Coventry: Live streams, TV channels, team news for Premier League 2026/27

Man City vs Coventry: Saturday, September 5 at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 12am AEST (September 5)

Streams: USA Network via Fubo (US)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock your streaming account

Watch Man City vs Coventry in the Premier League 2026/27 season, as Enzo Maresca looks to maintain his 100 per cent record in the top flight following his appointment at the Etihad.

After a disappointing Community Shield defeat, City have enjoyed a smooth start to the Premier League campaign. They had to do things the hard way against Bournemouth, coming from behind to win 2-1 late on, but flexed their muscles in a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last time out and have a shiny new toy to play with in the form of Maresca disciple Enzo Fernandez.

Coventry have found things tougher. A 3-0 loss to Arsenal on the opening night was to be expected, but a 1-0 home defeat by fellow promoted side Hull was a blow. Frank Lampard's side will be keen to get their first point on the board as soon as possible, but the Sky Blues are huge underdogs.

It's hard to see Coventry keeping City out. Rayan Cherki has started the season in explosive form, while Erling Haaland looked sharp against Palace. Coventry's best hope is to keep things tight and nick a goal on the break or from a set-piece via new man Taiwo Awoniyi. Their recent experience at Arsenal will serve them well, but knowing what to expect is not the same as being able to stop it.

Here's how to watch Man City vs Coventry in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

Man City vs Coventry team news

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Cherki, Anderson, O'Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Ndiaye.

Coventry XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk,

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How to watch Man City vs Coventry live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Man City vs Coventry in the Premier League on USA Network.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but it is available on cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling (select markets), Fubo or DirecTV, many of which carry free trials.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream. We like NordVPN best.

Can I watch a Man City vs Coventry live stream in the UK?

(Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, Man City vs Coventry is not being broadcast in the UK this weekend.

That's because of the country's TV blackout rules, which prohibit the broadcast of any 3pm kick-offs on Saturday.

If you're currently in the UK but you're usually based overseas, explore the VPN route to access your streaming accounts from back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch Man City vs Coventry live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and it has live coverage of Man City vs Coventry.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a select DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Man City vs Coventry live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

A Man City vs Coventry live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Premier League coverage. We recommend NordVPN.

What is the Man City vs Coventry start time? Man City vs Coventry kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, 5 September. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 12am AEST on Sunday, 6 September.