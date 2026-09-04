How to watch Women's Super League 2026/27: Free Streams, TV Channels & Fixtures

Watch Women's Super League 2026/27 live streams as the division enters a new era.

Manchester City begin the season as defending champions after breaking Chelsea's six-year stranglehold on the title, thanks in no small part to the goals of Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw. The Jamaica captain scored 21 WSL goals to win the Golden Boot for the third successive campaign and was subsequently crowned PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year as City claimed their first league and Women's FA Cup double.

Chelsea will be determined to regain their title, but Sonia Bompastor's squad have lost some huge players over the summer, including Australia striker Sam Kerr and former England center-back Millie Bright, who has retired. It is a similar story at Arsenal, who waved goodbye to club legends Beth Mead and Katie McCabe, with England midfielder Georgia Stanway among those to arrive. Keep an eye out for the ambitious London City Lionesses, too, who have signed two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and former England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

There are also two extra teams in the division this season following the league's expansion to 14 clubs. That meant three sides were promoted from WSL2 - Birmingham, Crystal Palace and Charlton, who beat Leicester in a play-off - with the Addicks back in the top tier for the first time since 2008.

With all that and more, there's plenty to get excited about – here's where to watch Women's Super League 2026/27 live streams online from anywhere.

Women's Super League Fixtures & Broadcast Info: Matchday 1

All times BST

Friday September 4

7pm — London City Lionesses vs Manchester United: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo (US)

Saturday September 5

12:30pm — Chelsea vs Aston Villa: BBC (UK) | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo (US)



Sunday September 6

12pm — Brighton vs Arsenal: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

12pm — Tottenham vs West Ham: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

2pm — Charlton vs Liverpool: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

2pm — Crystal Palace vs Everton: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

2.30pm — Manchester City vs Birmingham: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo (US)

Watch the Women's Super League for free

There are several ways to watch the Women's Super League for free.

Select matches are broadcast worldwide at no cost on the Women's Super League YouTube Channel, while UK viewers can watch 19 games live for free on BBC iPlayer during the 2026/27 season.

Meanwhile, WSL fans in the US can watch selected matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is completely free.

Not in the UK? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch any Women's Super League 2026/27 stream

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Women's Super League 2026/27 games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

Women's Super League live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN — more details below.

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How to watch Women's Super League 2026/27 live streams in the US

CBS Sports is the new home of the Women's Super League in the US, with 183 matches set to be broadcast live on the Paramount+ streaming service. One game per week will be shown on CBS Sports Network and select fixtures will be live on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, which also gets you access to hundreds of games in the Champions League, Europa League, EFL, Carabao Cup and more.

You can also access Paramount+ Essential for free if you take out a 30-day Walmart+ subscription for $1.

Outside the US during the Women's Super League season? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Women's Super League 2026/27 live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK have plenty of places to watch the Women's Super League. Sky Sports will broadcast 163 matches in total in 2026/27, plus the end-of-season play-off, with select games on the Sky Sports WSL YouTube Channel.

Sky Sports packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a new 24-month Sky TV contract. It is a great time to subscribe, with the new Premier League season upon us and at least 215 fixtures exclusively live.

As mentioned above, the other 19 matches will be live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer. You just need a TV license and a BBC iPlayer registration. Certain games will also be on the Women's Super League YouTube Channel, as detailed above.

If you're traveling outside the UK during the season, make sure you use NordVPN to tap into your home streams.

How to watch Women's League 2026/27 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, Stan Sport has the rights to show every single Women's Super League game across the 2026/27 season.

Better still, it's now even cheaper to watch Down Under because Stan have introduced a new Basic tier with ads at AU$9.99. You'll also need the AU$20 Sport add-on, but you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for AU$29.99 a month.

Abroad? You can use a NordVPN (try 100% risk-free) to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

Official Women's Super League 2026/27 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Women's Super League 2026/27 streams▼ The Women's Super League 2026/27 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Dubai TV, which shows matches in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries, and Azam TV, the broadcaster in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Americas

Click to see more Women's Super League 2026/27 streams▼ Canada Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the Women's Super League during the 2026/27 season. Mexico and Central America FOX will show Women's Super League action in 2026/27 across Mexico and Central America.

Europe

Click to see more Women's Super League 2026/27 streams▼ The Women's Super League 2026/27 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about selected countries below. Austria and Switzerland Women's Super League coverage comes from sportdigital1+ in Austria and Switzerland. Belgium Free-to-air channel RTL is the Women's Super League 2026/27 broadcast partner in Belgium. Croatia and Slovenia You can watch the Women's Super League 2026/27 season on SportKlub in these countries. Ireland Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Women's Super League 2026/27 in Ireland. Israel Charlton has won the Women's Super League coverage rights in Israel. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch Women's Super League 2026/27 highlights on Sky Italia. Norway Fans in Norway can watch the Women's Super League 2026/27 on VG. Spain Movistar has the rights to air the Women's Super League 2026/27 in Spain.

Asia

Click to see more Women's Super League 2026/27 streams▼ China In China, the Women's Super League 2026/27 will be shown by Migu, Huya and iQiyi. Japan U-NEXT will broadcast the Women's Super League 2026/27 in Japan. South East Asia Coverage of the Women's Super League 2026/27 in South East Asia can be found on beIN SPORTS.

Oceania

Click to see more Women's Super League 2026/27 streams▼ Australia As detailed above, Stan Sport has the rights to the Women's Super League 2026/27 in Australia.

Middle East

Click to see more Women's Super League 2026/27 streams▼ Dubai TV is the Women's Super League 2026/27 broadcaster across the Middle East and North Africa. Pan-Regional Dedicated women's channel W-sport will show the Women's Super League 2026/27 across multiple regions.

When does the Women's Super League 2026/27 season start? The Women's Super League 2026/27 season kicks off on Friday, September 4, when London City Lionesses host Manchester United. The final day of the campaign is on Sunday, May 23, 2027.

Can I watch Women's Super League 2026/27 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sky Go in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from the WSL on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@BarclaysWSL), Instagram (@barclayswsl), TikTok (@barclayswsl) and YouTube (@BarclaysWSL).