JLab unveils new earbuds offerings at IFA 2026

Highlight is JLab JBuds Mini ANC with support for Apple Find My

Also new sports earbuds and a shiny 'Jelle' design

As part of the IFA 2026 proceedings, affordable earbuds brand JLab has unveiled a few new offerings — but the highlight is a product we already knew about, that we're seeing in a new way.

Back when they were first unveiled in January, we gave the super-small JLab JBuds Mini ANC a whirl and found them so bijou that they could fit on your keychain (and with a price to match most keychains, too).

But now, these affordable earbuds officially work with Apple's Find My for the first time (a feat not easy to achieve outside of Apple's AirPods and Beats products), so you can use your iPhone to locate the lost buds. Given that you're likely chaining them to your keys, this effectively lets the JBuds case replace your AirTag 2. All without a price hike: you're paying $42.99 / £39.99 (about AU$80) for them.

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Feature-wise, that's the highlight. Design-wise, you could argue that it's the brand's new 'Jelle' style which takes the spotlight. This is a new range of color options is based on gel nail colors and is launching for the Mini ANC, as well as the JBuds Luxe, which will sell for $84.99 / £79.99 (around AU$160) in these new finishes.

While most earbuds and headphones aren't that shiny, with their matte plastic, Jelle is very shiny. The products come in five different color ways, each of which is very shiny, like a jelly. It looks like your earbuds were ripped straight from the Simpsons.

Two real new earbuds

(Image credit: JLab)

There are also two all-new, never seen 'til now pairs of earbuds JLab's showing off at IFA.

Firstly, we have the JBuds Open Sport 2, which are new hook-style open earbuds that act as an update to the JBuds Open Sport (surprise surprise), and will cost $52.99 / £49.99 (about AU$100) when it goes on sale later this year.

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These bring several key spec upgrades over their predecessors. The headliners are a much better battery life, jumping up to 45 hours when you include the case, and new audio tools to better close the open-ear gap.

Then we have the JBuds Go Sport ANC, which are due to sell in mid-September for $42.99 / £39.99 (about AU$80).

The Go Sport ANC are hook-style sports earbuds with a tip, unlike the Open, which offer a key upgrade over the pre-existing Go Sport; the addition of noise cancellation. It'll let you enjoy a rigid fit and drown out some of your surrounding sounds.

While the JBuds Mini ANC and Jelle-fied devices are on sale now, you'll have to wait for these sports earbuds. I can see them being very popular in the end-of-year sales though.

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