How to watch Italian Grand Prix 2026: Live stream F1 race from anywhere

Watch the 2026 Italian Grand Prix live streams to find out whether George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and now even Lando Norris can cut their respective deficits to Kimi Antonelli, who currently leads the Drivers' Championship standings by a whopping 59 points.

The 20-year-old will be starting from the back of the grid in Monza, regardless of his qualifying performance, after exceeding his allowance of engine parts for the season. Russell will also have to take a grid penalty at some point later in the season, but Monza presents him with a strong opportunity to prove to himself and the team that he is still in the title fight.

Ferrari, meanwhile, are going all in at their home race. They're bringing in some strong engine upgrades, all in the hope of turning around their home race record. They've won just two of the past 15 Italian GPs, both Charles Leclerc in 2019 and 2024, but team-mate Hamilton wants to be the one topping the podium this time to prove he’s the Scuderia's best shot at the Drivers' Championship. The seven-time champion has grown frustrated the team is not maximizing results for him. He'd be the first Ferrari Brit to win at the Temple of Speed since 1964.

After a slow start to the season, McLaren have bounced back with Norris' back-to-back wins in Budapest and Zandvoort. Yet Monza poses a different challenge, with four Straight Mode zones, meaning energy management will be crucial. The team has even tempered expectations by saying they may not have the quickest package this weekend.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen, after signing a new Red Bull deal through 2030, crashed out on the first lap of his home race in Zandvoort and will be looking to make amends in Monza. He’ll be accompanied once again by Liam Lawson, who will continue to drive for Red Bull in the absence of Isack Hadjar, who will miss the Italian GP due to a wrist injury. Yuki Tsunoda will get another shot at Racing Bulls.

Here’s how to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2026 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Italian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

Practice 1: Friday, September 4 | 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET

Practice 2: Friday, September 4 | 3pm BST / 10am ET

Practice 3: Saturday, September 5 | 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET

Qualifying: Saturday, September 5 | 3pm BST / 10am ET

Italian Grand Prix: Sunday, September 6 | 2pm BST / 9am ET

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2026 for FREE

The 2026 Italian Grand Prix isn't available for free in every country. However, in these select destinations lucky F1 fans can catch the practice sessions, qualifying, and the entire race/highlights for FREE.

Traveling abroad during the 2026 Italian Grand Prix? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2026 from anywhere

🌎 ABROAD? The Italian Grand Prix 2026 is broadcast in many countries around the world but if you're traveling outside your country you should consider using one of the best VPNs to unlock your domestic streaming service provided it does not infringe any terms and conditions.

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – 75% off the world's best VPN today



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ 3 Extra Months FREE

✅ Unlocks F1 live streams

✅ 30-day month back guarantee Get NordVPN and stream the Italian Grand Prix 2026 from wherever you are.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2026 in the US

Apple TV will show the Italian Grand Prix in the US. F1 TV will be bundled with your Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month or $119 per year. Even better, new Apple TV subscribers get a handy 7-day FREE trial. If you want to catch the F1 Italian Grand Prix but are traveling outside North America, make sure to use NordVPN to access your usual services securely.

How to watch the Italian GP 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 is carrying live coverage of the entire F1 season, including the Italian Grand Prix. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). NOW Sports passes start at £14.99 with monthly options from £27.99.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2026 in Australia

Aussie F1 fans can use Fox Sports via Kayo (free trial) for full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options to stream the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix. Kayo offers two plans: Standard and Premium. The Standard plan starts at AU$29.99 per month (just AU$9.99 for your first month). Moreover, Australia's 10Play streaming platform will be showing the full highlights of all the weekend events completely free. Traveling outside Oz? Australian F1 fans can still watch the F1 2026 season on their usual stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Canadian F1 fans can watch the F1 2026 season, including the Italian Grand Prix, on TSN. If you’ve ditched the cord, you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $8/month or $80/year for limited access and $29.99/month for full access. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practice sessions, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device. Use NordVPN if you're outside the country for the race.

Drivers' Championship Standings (after Zandvoort )

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 242 George Russell (Mercedes) — 183 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 183 Lando Norris (McLaren) — 159 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 155 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 112 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 104 Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) — 68 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 49 Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 44

F1 fans may also enjoy...