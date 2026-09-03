Another massive Garmin sale is underway at Amazon for Labor Day, offering yet another chance to score big savings on many of the manufacturer's top smartwatches. Several of these models are considered the best running, fitness, and outdoor wearables, according to our expert testers, so I've hand-picked the eight top deals that you need to see.

• See all Garmin deals at Amazon

I've included everything from entry-level fitness trackers that'll help track your workouts at the gym, dedicated running watches that can follow your progress over time, and rugged wearables that are built to survive some of the most extreme and demanding outdoor adventures.

Most of these get a strong recommendation from us and are considered to be some of the best Garmin watches you can buy. Specifically, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 265 for $349.99, which is still an excellent pick for runners, or the cheaper Garmin Vívoactive 5 at $189.99, which is a smart buy for beginners dabbling with the tech for the first time.

Have a browse through all of my recommendations below to see if there's a deal on a Garmin smartwatch or wearable that perfectly meets your needs.