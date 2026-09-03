Anker has announced a new eufyMake fabric printer

It can print straight on to fabrics or on to film surfaces

We're still waiting on pricing and an exact on-sale date

The product announcements out of IFA 2026 continue apace, and we're very taken by the new eufyMake printer that was just unveiled by Anker. Described as a "personal fabric printer", it's capable of putting designs on a wide variety of materials.

It doesn't have a name or a price yet, and it's not arriving until the first quarter of next year (so either January, February, or March), but we are getting a 'first look' at IFA. It works with both light and dark fabrics, Anker says, with consistent results every time.

There's support for Direct-to-Garment (DTG) and Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing standards, so ink can be pushed right on the fabric itself or a film that's then placed on the fabric. The printer will work with a variety of special-effect films on top of materials too.

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"Professional garment customization used to be locked inside expensive industrial machines," explains Anker in its marketing blurb. "Now, we're bringing that magic right to your desk with a printer designed specifically for fabric printing."

The fabric printer goes on sale next year (Image credit: Anker)

Anker is clearly targeting creators and those with small businesses or side hustles with this: it means you could get some branded goods up for sale without having to take your designs to a third-party printing service.

It doesn't look like you'll need a whole lot of space for it either: the press shots show it fitting comfortably on a table, and it's roughly in the range of a consumer 3D printer. There's a large dashboard on top too, for handling print settings.

More information should emerge soon, including how much this will set you back. At the same time, Anker says it's retiring the eufyMake branding alongside other sub-brands — everything will just be Anker from now on.

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Anker has also announced updates for its UV Printer E1 model, the ultraviolet texture printer that was a crowdfunding hit last year. The E1 is getting bidirectional printing and faster print speeds via an over-the-air update, at no extra cost.

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