Anker EufyMake E1 prints up to 5mm thick textures using UV-curable ink, not filament

Over $45 million raised on Kickstarter makes the E1 the most funded project to date

EufyMake E1 supports over 300 materials, including metal, leather, and curved surfaces

Anker’s latest foray into creative tools has unexpectedly taken Kickstarter by storm with its new device, the EufyMake E1, generating nearly $45 million in pledges with days still left in its campaign, making it the most funded Kickstarter project to date.

Developed under Anker’s Eufy sub-brand, the E1 is being marketed as the world’s first personal 3D-texture UV printer.

While excitement among backers is undeniable, the real question is whether this all-in-one 3D printer machine can live up to its extraordinary promise.

A different take on home 3D printing

Unlike a typical home 3D printer, the EufyMake E1 doesn’t work with filament to build objects - instead, it uses UV-curable ink and a process Anker calls Amass3D technology to layer ink into textured designs on flat or curved surfaces.

The textures can reach up to 5 mm thick and can be printed on over 300 materials, including glass, leather, metal, and wood.

It also supports cylindrical objects through rotary printing and direct-to-film output for making custom stickers.

From a technical standpoint, the E1 is packed with features, including laser levelers, an 8 MP camera with AI positioning, and the ColorMaestro system that delivers vivid and lasting full-color prints.

The company also promises a hands-off user experience, thanks to the JetClean self-cleaning system.

These extras could appeal to hobbyists and small businesses alike, especially those producing custom merchandise like ornaments, tumblers, or vinyl stickers.

Still, this isn’t just a clever crafting tool; it’s clearly being positioned as a major pitch to the DIY market.

With the EufyMake E1 aiming for the consumer space, questions arise about long-term durability, ink costs, and real-world precision, factors that often separate a gadget from a reliable tool.

Claims of low operating cost, such as, “a dollar’s worth of ink on a custom metal sign,” may sound compelling, but they’ll need to be tested outside of promotional videos.

Ink consumption is a significant consideration for 3D printers. While the EufyMake E1 campaign claims 600 ml yields around 1,000 small prints, there is no detailed ml-per-print data for 3D output.

Considering that an ink set reportedly costs about $299, this means an average user could spend around $0.50 per print, and possibly more depending on the application - and in the long run, it could prove too expensive for small business owners.

Users looking for the best printer for everyday use or even the best laser engraver for material customization may need to compare carefully before committing.