Back when it launched, the P1P from Bambu Lab was a disruptor on the market - a fast Core-XY machine with a seriously cheap price-tag. That price has been slashed even further in the company’s anniversary sale, with the Bambu Lab P1P 3D printer was $699 now $399.

The Bambu Lab P1P 3D printer is easily one of the best we’ve ever tested. Earning 5 stars and an Editor’s Choice badge in our review, our 3D printing expert Alastair called it “one of the most outstanding 3D printers I have ever seen.”

It's hard to disagree with that. Speed and performance are the real highlights here, with Alastair saying “the speed at which the printer works is remarkable. Even printing at full speed, the quality of prints is exceptional.”

In the UK, this 3D printer has been discounted was £679 now £319. In Australia, its price has been cut was AU$1069 now AU$569.

Bambu Lab P1P 3D printer: was $699 now $399 at Bambu Lab Save $300 This deal on the Bambu Lab P1P is exceedingly good - and you're getting an excellent 3D printer here. It's good to go pretty much out of the box. Top features include the direct-drive extruder, for a more accurate filament feed, an all-metal hotend, and automatic bed levelling for a better first layer. In our tests. this Core-XY printer delivers remarkably fast prints, while overall print quality is excellent.

The Bambu Lab anniversary sale is available across all regions - switch to your territory on the site to see pricing in your area.

More 3D printing deals from Bambu Lab

It's not just the P1P that's getting the deal treatment in Bambu Lab time-limited 3rd anniversary sale. I'm also seeing big price-drops on some of the best 3D printers we've tested and reviewed, like the flagship X1-Carbon and our current top pick for most people, the compact and easy-to-use A1.

And for those already using a 3D printer, there are massive savings to be had on a wide range of accessories and filaments. Prices start from $19.99, and with additional discounts for bulk buys, it's well worth checking out. Links below.