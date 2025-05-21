Early Memorial Day deals: These are the 5 best-performing Creality 3D printers I’d buy in the sales

There are massive savings to be had on a selection of Creality 3D printers, with Best Buy cutting the price of one of my favorite units, the Creality Ender-3 V3 SE combo, to $240 (was $290) in the Memorial Day sales.

That’s a $50 discount on our best 3D printer choice for anyone looking for a cheap but accurate entry-level unit. This combo deal also bundles in a selection of filaments, so you can get printing right away.

But it’s not the only one on offer in this year’s Memorial Day sales, and I’ve picked out a selection of our best-reviewed and best-performing units with some big discounts.

Today’s top 3D printer deals

Creality Ender-3 V3 SE : was $290 now $240 at Best Buy This is an awesome little 3D printer that’s great for those just starting out. In our review, we loved the fact that it’s affordable, reliable, and easy to use, with impressive performance that goes beyond what you’d expect for a beginner-friendly model. It even boasts a highly accurate auto-bed levelling system for best results. For us, this is pretty much the best you can get at this price. The deal even includes filaments to get you started.

In the UK the Creality Ender-3 V3 SE was £209 now £178 at Amazon

Creality Ender-3 V3 Plus: was $479 now $380 at Best Buy Considering the cost, we came away after our review feeling that this unit offered an impressive feature set and output quality for small business users on a budget. It’s well-suited for anyone working on larger pieces without forcing you to split designs into several pieces - but what really appeals here is the fact that the scale is backed by CoreXY design, delivering fast print speeds of up to 600 mm/s.

In the UK the Creality Ender-3 V3 Plus was £499 now £400 at Amazon

Creality K1C: was $660 now $570 at Best Buy Like all Creality’s K-series 3D printers, this sets a comfortable benchmark for build quality - and it's the ideal unit for business, schools, and personal use. Print quality throughout our review was exceptional, with every model flawlessly printed, whether we used PLA, PETG, or Carbon Fill. It’s also pretty fast, too, and even includes an AI camera and clog-free extruder for better results. This is another combo deal, so you get filaments in the box to get started right away.

In the UK the Creality K1C is currently £509 at Amazon

Creality K1: was $500 now $440 at Best Buy Supporting a wide range of filaments, this is a stripped back version of the K1 Plus that makes it more affordable (you can get an AI camera and LiDAR sensor separately if you need to upgrade). We noted in our review that this mid-range 3D printer impressed us with its speed, accuracy, and refined design. To me, it’s the sort of unit that’s ideal for just about everyone, whether for work, play, or education.

In the UK the Creality K1 is currently £399 at Amazon

Creality K2 Plus: was $1,650 now $1,530 at Best Buy If you need a large-scale 3D printer for bigger prints, this one ticks all the boxes as far as I’m concerned. Tuned for professional use, it absolutely impressed us with its print quality and speed in our review - it’s actually faster than a lot of other multifilament 3D printers, and it’s really easy to use, too. Perfectly pitched for prototyping and small product runs, the material support also makes it a good option for vintage automotive restorations.

In the UK the Creality K2 Plus is currently £1099 at Amazon

