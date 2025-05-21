Recommended reading

Early Memorial Day deals: These are the 5 best-performing Creality 3D printers I’d buy in the sales

Deals
By published

Big savings on our top-reviewed 3D printers

Three Creality 3D printers beside a TechRadar badge reading &#039;Big Savings&#039;
(Image credit: Creality // Future)

There are massive savings to be had on a selection of Creality 3D printers, with Best Buy cutting the price of one of my favorite units, the Creality Ender-3 V3 SE combo, to $240 (was $290) in the Memorial Day sales.

That’s a $50 discount on our best 3D printer choice for anyone looking for a cheap but accurate entry-level unit. This combo deal also bundles in a selection of filaments, so you can get printing right away.

But it’s not the only one on offer in this year’s Memorial Day sales, and I’ve picked out a selection of our best-reviewed and best-performing units with some big discounts.

See all Best Buy deals on 3D printers and accessories

Today’s top 3D printer deals

Creality Ender-3 V3 SE
Creality Ender-3 V3 SE : was $290 now $240 at Best Buy

This is an awesome little 3D printer that’s great for those just starting out. In our review, we loved the fact that it’s affordable, reliable, and easy to use, with impressive performance that goes beyond what you’d expect for a beginner-friendly model. It even boasts a highly accurate auto-bed levelling system for best results. For us, this is pretty much the best you can get at this price. The deal even includes filaments to get you started.

View Deal
Creality Ender-3 V3 Plus
Creality Ender-3 V3 Plus: was $479 now $380 at Best Buy

Considering the cost, we came away after our review feeling that this unit offered an impressive feature set and output quality for small business users on a budget. It’s well-suited for anyone working on larger pieces without forcing you to split designs into several pieces - but what really appeals here is the fact that the scale is backed by CoreXY design, delivering fast print speeds of up to 600 mm/s.

View Deal
Creality K1C
Creality K1C: was $660 now $570 at Best Buy

Like all Creality’s K-series 3D printers, this sets a comfortable benchmark for build quality - and it's the ideal unit for business, schools, and personal use. Print quality throughout our review was exceptional, with every model flawlessly printed, whether we used PLA, PETG, or Carbon Fill. It’s also pretty fast, too, and even includes an AI camera and clog-free extruder for better results. This is another combo deal, so you get filaments in the box to get started right away.

View Deal
Creality K1
Creality K1: was $500 now $440 at Best Buy

Supporting a wide range of filaments, this is a stripped back version of the K1 Plus that makes it more affordable (you can get an AI camera and LiDAR sensor separately if you need to upgrade). We noted in our review that this mid-range 3D printer impressed us with its speed, accuracy, and refined design. To me, it’s the sort of unit that’s ideal for just about everyone, whether for work, play, or education.

View Deal
Creality K2 Plus
Creality K2 Plus: was $1,650 now $1,530 at Best Buy

If you need a large-scale 3D printer for bigger prints, this one ticks all the boxes as far as I’m concerned. Tuned for professional use, it absolutely impressed us with its print quality and speed in our review - it’s actually faster than a lot of other multifilament 3D printers, and it’s really easy to use, too. Perfectly pitched for prototyping and small product runs, the material support also makes it a good option for vintage automotive restorations.

View Deal

Check out the full Best Buy Memorial Day sales right here

TOPICS
Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.