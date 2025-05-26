Dell has a big Memorial Day sale right now - here are the 8 best deals on laptops and gaming PCs
Including Alienware and Dell XPS 13
Dell’s Memorial Day Sale has been live for a few days now, but there’s still time to grab some of the brand's best deals of the year so far. Whether you're in the market for a reliable everyday laptop, a sleek and powerful ultrabook, or a high-performance gaming rig, there are some great choices to check out today.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been busy looking through the entire sale to pick out discounts on our favorite models. So far, I've found some great choices - all of which I've rounded up just down below.
The budget-oriented laptops have been selling out at the retailer, but you can still get this Inspiron 15 for just $279 (was $379) today. I'd also highly recommend this Dell Inspiron 14 for $599 (was $849) if you need a solid machine for remote working. With an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this one is tailor-made to be a budget-friendly workhorse.
Also on sale today is the brand new Dell 14 Plus (for $829) and the stunning Dell XPS 13 (for $849). We've rated both of these machines extremely highly, and they're both absolutely stellar buys if you need something lightweight and powerful.
Finally, today's Memorial Day sale at Dell is also serving up some fantastic discounts on Alienware gaming PCs - which include the very latest Area-51 series. These high-end machines don’t come cheap but they include fully upgradable cases and impressive components. With the sale wrapping up soon, now’s a great time to take a look at these powerful rigs while the deals are still live.
The best deals in today's Dell Memorial Day sale
Display: 15.6-inch
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-7320U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
Most of Dell's super-budget machines are already sold out in the brand's Memorial Day sales but you can get a nice little discount on this Inspiron 15. As an entry-level machine, this model doesn't pack-in super high-end specs but you do still get a decent Ryzen chipset and a spacious 512GB SSD. It's perfect for browsing, shopping, or watching media - although it will chug a little if you do anything too demanding.
Display: 15.6-inch
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
My favorite mid-range laptop deal in the Dell Memorial Day sale is this heavily discounted Inspiron 14. It's a little smaller than some models at 14-inches, which makes it a great choice if portability is paramount, plus you get a really nice line-up of specs. Again, not a super high-end machine, but this one won't struggle at all with most demanding apps with its 16GB of RAM and Intel Core 7 chipset.
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-256V
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
It's hard to ignore this deal on the 14 Plus since this model has just been released, and it's one we rated highly on our Dell 14 Plus review. Overall, we think this is one of the best value machines you can buy right now with it's excellent design, portability, and performance. It's not quite as premium as the XPS range but with an Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this one is a great value buy right now.
Display: 13.4-inch
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Looking for a premium and portable laptop? This is one of the cheapest prices I've seen yet for the latest Snapdragon-equipped Dell XPS 13 laptops. With an ARM chipset, this one features class-leading battery life as well as plenty of power for all your everyday apps and tasks. The only downside? You get a rather measly 256GB storage drive here, although note that the 1TB storage version is also on sale for $999.99 (was $1,299) at Dell today.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Today's discount on the 18-inch model is even better than the one on the 16-inch model, with an impressive $500 discount. The specs on this featured configuration are the same as the model featured above, but you get an even bigger 18-inch 300Hz QHD+ display that's perfect if you have a more static setup. At 18 inches, this massive laptop isn't the most portable, but it's perfect for delivering a desktop-like experience.
Graphics card: RTX 4060 Ti
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-265F
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Super-cheap gaming PCs are conspicuously absent in the Dell Memorial Day sale, but this Alienware Aurora is a rare exception. This is one of the better value gaming PCs with an RTX 4060 Ti on the market right now and you also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Ultra 7 chipset. Subsequently, this one is perfect if you just want smooth frame rates at 1080p right out of the box.
Graphics card: RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-285K
RAM: 64GB
Storage: 4TB
Today's $400 price cut is the first deal I've seen on the brand-new Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop at the official site. It's for the slightly higher-end RTX 5080 configuration with a whopping 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD, so it could be a good option if you're looking for a powerful multi-tasking workstation with plenty of storage. Unfortunately, no price cuts are available on the slightly cheaper configurations right now!
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
