Dell’s Memorial Day Sale has been live for a few days now, but there’s still time to grab some of the brand's best deals of the year so far. Whether you're in the market for a reliable everyday laptop, a sleek and powerful ultrabook, or a high-performance gaming rig, there are some great choices to check out today.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been busy looking through the entire sale to pick out discounts on our favorite models. So far, I've found some great choices - all of which I've rounded up just down below.

The budget-oriented laptops have been selling out at the retailer, but you can still get this Inspiron 15 for just $279 (was $379) today. I'd also highly recommend this Dell Inspiron 14 for $599 (was $849) if you need a solid machine for remote working. With an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this one is tailor-made to be a budget-friendly workhorse.

Also on sale today is the brand new Dell 14 Plus (for $829) and the stunning Dell XPS 13 (for $849). We've rated both of these machines extremely highly, and they're both absolutely stellar buys if you need something lightweight and powerful.

Finally, today's Memorial Day sale at Dell is also serving up some fantastic discounts on Alienware gaming PCs - which include the very latest Area-51 series. These high-end machines don’t come cheap but they include fully upgradable cases and impressive components. With the sale wrapping up soon, now’s a great time to take a look at these powerful rigs while the deals are still live.

The best deals in today's Dell Memorial Day sale

Dell Inspiron 15: was $379.99 now $279.99 at Dell Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-7320U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Most of Dell's super-budget machines are already sold out in the brand's Memorial Day sales but you can get a nice little discount on this Inspiron 15. As an entry-level machine, this model doesn't pack-in super high-end specs but you do still get a decent Ryzen chipset and a spacious 512GB SSD. It's perfect for browsing, shopping, or watching media - although it will chug a little if you do anything too demanding.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $849.99 now $599.99 at Dell Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: Intel Core 7-150U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB My favorite mid-range laptop deal in the Dell Memorial Day sale is this heavily discounted Inspiron 14. It's a little smaller than some models at 14-inches, which makes it a great choice if portability is paramount, plus you get a really nice line-up of specs. Again, not a super high-end machine, but this one won't struggle at all with most demanding apps with its 16GB of RAM and Intel Core 7 chipset.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,129.99 now $829.99 at Dell Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-256V

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB It's hard to ignore this deal on the 14 Plus since this model has just been released, and it's one we rated highly on our Dell 14 Plus review. Overall, we think this is one of the best value machines you can buy right now with it's excellent design, portability, and performance. It's not quite as premium as the XPS range but with an Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this one is a great value buy right now.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Dell Display: 13.4-inch

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Looking for a premium and portable laptop? This is one of the cheapest prices I've seen yet for the latest Snapdragon-equipped Dell XPS 13 laptops. With an ARM chipset, this one features class-leading battery life as well as plenty of power for all your everyday apps and tasks. The only downside? You get a rather measly 256GB storage drive here, although note that the 1TB storage version is also on sale for $999.99 (was $1,299) at Dell today.

Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,599 now $3,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.

Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,799 now $3,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB Today's discount on the 18-inch model is even better than the one on the 16-inch model, with an impressive $500 discount. The specs on this featured configuration are the same as the model featured above, but you get an even bigger 18-inch 300Hz QHD+ display that's perfect if you have a more static setup. At 18 inches, this massive laptop isn't the most portable, but it's perfect for delivering a desktop-like experience.

Alienware Aurora gaming PC: was $1,699.99 now $1,449.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060 Ti

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-265F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Super-cheap gaming PCs are conspicuously absent in the Dell Memorial Day sale, but this Alienware Aurora is a rare exception. This is one of the better value gaming PCs with an RTX 4060 Ti on the market right now and you also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Ultra 7 chipset. Subsequently, this one is perfect if you just want smooth frame rates at 1080p right out of the box.

Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop: was $5,049 now $4,649.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-285K

RAM: 64GB

Storage: 4TB Today's $400 price cut is the first deal I've seen on the brand-new Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop at the official site. It's for the slightly higher-end RTX 5080 configuration with a whopping 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD, so it could be a good option if you're looking for a powerful multi-tasking workstation with plenty of storage. Unfortunately, no price cuts are available on the slightly cheaper configurations right now!

