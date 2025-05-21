6 portable projector deals you can't miss in the Memorial Day sales - with up to $700 off my favorite 4K models
There are big savings to be had on portable projectors in the Memorial Day sales
I’ve been tracking down a host of deals in this year’s Memorial Day sales, and just in time for the summer sun, I’ve found some big savings on portable projectors.
The one that really caught my eye is the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen, now $600 (was $800) at Best Buy. We’ve reviewed a ton of mini models and this is the best portable projector overall for most people - it’s nicely designed, compact, and in our tests delivered great all-round picture and audio quality for both movies and gaming.
Using my guide as a jumping off point, I’ve found several more top-reviewed projectors that are getting heavily discounted in the Memorial Day sales. For my money, these are all worth checking out if you want to save some hard-earned dollar on a handheld or ultra-portable projector.
Today’s top portable projector deals
My top pick for most people, Samsung’s The Freestyle 2nd Gen delivers good all-round image and audio for both movies and gaming. Resolution is capped at 1080p, with support for screen sizes between 30in and 100in. There’s also a built-in gaming hub for cloud-based gaming, including support for Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Utomik. In our review, we were impressed with the color accuracy in Movie mode, support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, and really liked the compact design and excellent feature set.
The LG CineBeam Q is my top pick for those looking for a 4K portable projector without breaking the bank. The design is stylish, with a stand that doubles as a carrying handle, the picture quality is great, with HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range support. In our review, we also noted the colors are excellent, and you’ll find the darks are deep, bright images are vibrant, and skin tones look natural. With 500 ANSI lumens brightness and support for screens between 50in and 120in, it’s ideal for indoor use.
For anyone looking for an outdoor projector, the Anker Nebula Mars 3 needs to be on your shortlist. This 1080p projector is literally designed for outdoor use, with a built-in battery that, during our review, lasted over two hours on full brightness. This unit also has an IP3X rating (so there’s water-proofing), a camping lamp, power delivery for charging your devices, and a Bluetooth speaker. You can use it on screen sizes between 30in and 200in.
No two ways about it, this is one of the best 4K units around, boasting a gimbal system, screen size support 60in and 300in, and an impressively bright 3000 ANSI lumens. In our review, we really liked the way it delivered a clear, crisp image and excellent sound. I’ve ranked this high for presentations, talks, and lectures, but it’s more than capable of going beyond business and academic use and streaming movies. A good pick for those using it in day-lit rooms.
This is a stripped back version of the Cosmos 4K (there's no laser), but otherwise, it's a great pick for anyone looking for an affordable, stationary 4K home theater set-up. During our review, we loved the beautiful visuals and impressive sound. Colors were incredibly vivid considering the cost and size, and it delivered a fully immersive cinema experience with support for screens ranging between 20in and 200in.
We’ve tested a number of XGIMI projectors, but for one of the best-sounding audio experiences, the XGIMI Halo+ is worth checking out. After all, it’s equipped with a Harman Kardon speaker offering a deep, textured audio experience that easily fills the room. Other features that set this apart from a lot of models is the built-in battery, so you won’t need to run it off the mains. In our review, we found it best-suited to indoor viewing, and liked the crisp 1080p picture quality and support for screens up to 300in.
