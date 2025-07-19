As students in the US, the UK, and around the world prepare to head back to school for the new academic year, thoughts might be turning to getting the best tech setup, like a new laptop, a new smartphone, or a portable projector.

While TVs are great, there's something special about using one of the best projectors and seeing something across an entire wall, whether that be in a bedroom or outside on the garage.

As someone who bought a projector during uni and spent many happy hours watching movies and playing games, I can thoroughly recommend trying it out, if only to unwind after a long day of studying at the library.

Projectors, including the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen, XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro, LG CineBeam Q, and Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K, offer big images on the go, with some, like the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro, doing so at a very reasonable price.

Whether you live alone or with flatmates, a projector can really make a room feel special, and it helps as a starting point for hosting movie and gaming nights.

Portable projectors offer the convenience of being able to move your home cinema anywhere, including outside when the weather is nice.

(Image credit: Future)

What is a portable projector?

Portable projectors are, well, portable: many of them are either easy to move around and some have a built-in rechargeable battery for operation on the go.

Of course, they still need to be placed on a sturdy base and away from the elements, but you could theoretically use a portable projector anywhere.

Many of the best 4K projectors are effectively chained to where they were first installed, with the payoff being cinema-quality playback. The Epson Pro Cinema LS12000, for example, does it all and will dazzle you, but it isn't that useful for spontaneous outdoor movie nights.

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 is a great example of a quality portable projector, offering up 1080p (Full HD) projection in a portable, handheld case. On the larger side, Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is perfect for moving around a house without losing any picture quality or power.

(Image credit: XGIMI)

How much should I spend?

The answer really depends on two things: your budget, and how much you're going to use the projector. Projectors are a product where you could easily spend into the thousands, but there are also many good options at lower price ranges.

Our recommendation for anyone on a budget is the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro, which is also in for a shout of being the best portable projector full stop.

With 1080p projection, HDMI and USB-C inputs, up to 200-inch screen sizes, Google TV OS, and a really portable body, the MoGo 3 Pro (around £430 / $449 / AU$690) is hard to look past.

Also worth considering is the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen, which is our pick of the bunch thanks to its super compact design, a built-in Gaming Hub, and more, all for around £390 ($799 in the US at the time of writing, but regularly discounted to $599 during sales events like Amazon Prime Day).

For those unconcerned about budget, the LG CineBeam Q is an incredible 4K portable projector with a stylish design and amazing picture quality. And the BenQ GP520 is ideal for gamers due to its low input latency.

Both come in at between £750 / $746 and £1,110 / $1,499, respectively, at the time of writing, so a fairly hefty premium on the 4K ultra-portable models.

(Image credit: Anker)

Features to look for

Portable projectors come in a lot of shapes and sizes – perhaps even more so than their non-portable projector counterparts – but there are some common things to look out for when you're making a purchase.

The first is resolution. Getting the highest resolution possible is pretty key across TVs, projectors, and monitors, and portable projectors are no different. 1080p should be the minimum, and 4K the ideal, although you will pay a premium.

Brightness is also really key, as this is what will help the picture pop, and will also help if you're using it in a sunny or light room. Measured in lumens, you want the highest number possible, and preferably specified in ANSI or ISO lumens, which is a standardized measurement system used by manufacturers.

Smart features, are also something to look for and could help avoid having to plug in an external streaming device to stream a movie right from Netflix or Disney+. Many projectors in 2025 use Android TV OS or Google TV.

Battery life, or a lack thereof, should be fairly high on the list, especially if you plan to use the projector outdoors and away from plug sockets. Many models offer enough battery to beam a full movie, although the more compact the size, the smaller the battery, and so watch for this.

Audio, whether that's built-in speakers or via external speakers, and the inputs (HDMI, USB-C, and so on) are things to consider, too. Some portable projectors come with mini-HDMI ports as opposed to full-size, and therefore require different cables from the ones you might have at hand.

(Image credit: LG)

Back to school use cases

For many people, going to college or university represents the first time they have independence, both over their actions and of their spaces. Getting a projector is therefore a pretty fun way to exercise this right.

Streaming movies and TV shows is probably the most common use case for a projector, and many come with built-in smart features to access all of the major streaming services. You can, of course, also connect a laptop or game console.

Gaming is another big use case: playing games on a huge, wall-sized display is a lot of fun. When the Spider-Man game came out on PS4, I spent many nights swinging around the city, rendered huge on my living room wall.

For those seeking a "work" justification, a projector will come in handy for showing PowerPoint slides to your academic colleagues during group presentations, as well as displaying useful YouTube videos and tutorials.

The adventurous among you might even want to try and write an essay at wall size, although from personal experience I can say this is challenging and probably best left to your laptop screen or a quality monitor.

(Image credit: TCL)

Do you need a projector screen?

If you plan to use your projector inside, then likely no: a white wall will do just fine for most casual setups, especially on a student budget. A cheap roll-out screen might improve your setup, but you likely won't get a picture as big as on a wall.

For those planning to project outside – and being able to take your projector outside is one of the joys of having a portable model – a screen might come in handy, and there are even some inflatable options that are easy to set up and later break down.

(Image credit: JMGO)

Connecting sound

Sound is really important, especially for movies, and while many portable projectors come with built-in speakers, you're likely going to want to upgrade.

Most models come with Bluetooth, meaning you can easily link them up to the best Bluetooth portable speaker from JBL, Sonos, Bose, or whoever else. The best wireless headphones are another option for solo viewing or gaming.

Some projectors also offer a line-out or HDMI ARC port to connect directly to a hi-fi or soundbar, although this will mean your speakers and projector will need to be relatively close, or at least as close as your cable allows.

(Image credit: Anker)

Other considerations and FAQ

When choosing a portable projector for student life, there are a few extras to keep in mind. Wi-Fi is essential if you’re using built-in streaming apps – university halls and shared houses often have patchy internet, so check if your projector supports offline downloads via USB or consider a portable hotspot.

Noise is another factor: many cheaper projectors have fans that can be quite loud, which might be distracting in a small room. Look for models with low decibel ratings if that’s a concern.

Lamp life matters too. Most LED projectors promise 20,000–30,000 hours, easily lasting through your degree.

If your space is tight, consider one of the best ultra short throw projectors, which are pricey but can produce a large image from close to the wall.

Can I use my projector during the day? Yes, but you’ll need to darken the room as sunlight will still overpower even bright models.

Yes, but you’ll need to darken the room as sunlight will still overpower even bright models. Do I need a warranty? It’s wise. Accidents happen in shared flats, so look for extended cover.

It’s wise. Accidents happen in shared flats, so look for extended cover. What about repairs? LED projectors don't need replacement bulbs, but it’s worth checking service options just in case.