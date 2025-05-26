29 best Memorial Day TV sales: record-low prices from Amazon, Samsung and Walmart
Shop cheap big-screen TVs and save big on OLED displays
Happy Memorial Day, and welcome to our TV deals guide. I'm rounding up today's best Memorial Day TV sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung. I've been shopping for all the best deals this past week to bring you record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.
Memorial Day sales always bring attractive prices on last year's best-selling TVs, with massive savings and stunningly low prices. As a deals editor for TechRadar who's covered Memorial Day TV sales for eight years, I've been highly impressed with this year's deals. In fact, the best TV deal of the year just dropped at Amazon – LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet, $1,196.99, thanks to a whopping $1,500 discount.
Below, I've listed the best Memorial Day TV sales, followed by the top deals, which have been categorized by size to help you decide. I've also listed today's five stand-out deals, which all offer incredible value. Remember that most Memorial Day TV sales end tonight at Midnight, meaning you have just hours left to snag a bargain.
The best Memorial Day TV sales
- Amazon: smart TVs from $89.99
- Best Buy: big-screen TVs from $299.99
- OLED TVs: from $599.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung: $2,300 off 4K, OLED & QLED TVs
- Walmart: cheap 4K TVs from $298
Today's 5 best Memorial Day TV deals
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has just dropped the 65-inch model to its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,500 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is the best Memorial Day TV deal I've spotted, and I predict it won't be around for long.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $479.99. This entry-level TV from LG supports high-quality 4K resolution, HDR for improved lighting and features an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the top streaming apps. It's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99 at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
Memorial Day OLED TV deals
The Samsung S90C OLED was last year's best-rated TV, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $979 - an incredible price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's $1,500+ price cut.
LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung's Memorial Day sale has the 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV has an impressive $800 discount at Best Buy in the Memorial Day sales, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's Memorial Day deal brings the 77-inch model down to $2,499.99, thanks to a whopping $2,100 discount.
32-49 inch Memorial Day TV deals
Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom this Memorial Day, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $158. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
50-59 inch Memorial Day TV deals
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $199.99 - an incredible price. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Samsung's QN90F is one of Samsung's newest QLED TVs, and the 50-inch model is getting a rare $100 discount at this week's Memorial Day sale. The 2025 Neo QLED TV features Samsung's powerful 4K AI processor to enhance your overall picture and sound experience.
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV ahead of Memorial Day, Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
60-75 inch Memorial Day TV deals
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and now it's back at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
Samsung's Memorial Day sale has the 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
The best budget big-screen TV deal this Memorial Day is Insignia's 70-inch F50 Series Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
A 70-inch QLED display for $899.99 is an unbelievable deal at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. While it's an older model, released in 2024, it still has the brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Memorial Day TV deal brings the 50-inch model down to $679.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
