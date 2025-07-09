These are the 5 best Amazon Prime Day projector deals, with one so good I almost can’t believe it
Go big screen on Prime Day
Unlike TVs, many projectors don’t receive regular discounts, and this includes during major sales events.
The primary reason for this is that home theater projectors are typically high-end items, and many get installed in homes by professionals. However, some other projectors fall into either the portable or semi-portable category, and these are far more likely to receive discounts during Amazon Prime Day sales.
I’ve rounded up five of the best projectors that TechRadar has favorably reviewed. These range from HD-resolution portables to more serious semi-portables with 4K resolution and triple-laser light engines. What they all have in common is that they are getting discounts in the Prime Day sales, and in some cases, the price cuts are fairly dramatic.
Amazon Prime Day projector deals in the US
Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the Nebula Mars 3 cuts its price down to $739.99, a 30% discount. That’s an excellent price for our favorite outdoor portable projector, one with 1,000 lumens brightness and a built-in battery that lets you beam movies for two-plus hours before having to recharge. Resolution on the Mars 3 tops out at 1080p, but this projector is more about portability and ease of use than pristine picture quality.
The CineBeam Q is regularly discounted as part of Prime Day sales, and today’s price cut brings it down to $749.99, a 25% reduction. That's a good price for a cool-looking portable projector with 4K resolution and LG’s webOS smart TV platform for streaming. This is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for the CineBeam Q, so it’s worth scooping up.
This Prime Day deal knocks the N1S Pro’s price down from $1,999 to $1,299, a 35% discount. That’s an excellent deal for a 4K model with a triple-laser light engine and a specified 2,400 lumens brightness. The N1S Pro uses the Google TV platform for streaming, and in our JMGO N1S Pro 4K review, we described its built-in sound as “a pleasant surprise,” with “punchy bass and clear dialogue.”
Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the MoGo 3 Pro knocks its price down to $337, a 25% discount. With 450 ISO lumens brightness, this is one portable that will look best in dark rooms, and it lacks the built-in rechargeable battery found on the Nebula Mars 3 (optional on the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen). But at this Prime Day price, the Mogo 3 Pro is nonetheless a great deal if you’re looking for a compact portable projector with Google TV for streaming from Netflix and other apps.
The Freestyle 2nd Gen is a Prime Day perennial, with $200 discounts off its regular $799 price usually on offer. This Prime Day deal knocks the Freestyle 2nd Gen’s price down to $394.67, a stunning 51% discount and a record-low price. The Freestyle 2nd Gen isn’t the brightest portable projector you can buy, but it features a great smart TV interface for streaming and includes Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which supports apps like Xbox. This Prime Day deal is for Amazon Prime subscribers only, so make a point of joining Prime before buying.
Amazon Prime Day projector deals in the UK
Amazon UK’s Prime Day deal on the Nebula Mars 3 cuts its price down to £417.99, a 24% discount. That’s an excellent price for our favorite outdoor portable projector, one with 1,000 lumens brightness and a built-in battery that lets you beam movies for two-plus hours before having to recharge. Resolution on the Mars 3 tops out at 1080p, but this projector is more about portability and ease of use than pristine picture quality.
The CineBeam Q is regularly discounted for Prime Day, and today’s price cut brings it down to £619.99, an 11% reduction. That's a good price for a cool-looking portable projector with 4K resolution and LG’s webOS smart TV platform for streaming. This is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for the CineBeam Q, so it’s worth scooping up.
Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the MoGo 3 Pro knocks its price down to $339, a 21% discount. With 450 ISO lumens brightness, this is one portable that will look best in dark rooms, and it lacks the built-in rechargeable battery found on the Nebula Mars 3 (optional on the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen). But at this Prime Day price, the Mogo 3 Pro is nonetheless a great deal if you’re looking for a compact portable projector with Google TV for streaming from Netflix and other apps.
The Freestyle 2nd Gen is a Prime Day perennial, and this Prime Day deal knocks the Freestyle 2nd Gen’s price down to $329, a hefty 34% discount. The Freestyle 2nd Gen isn’t the brightest portable projector you can buy, but it features a great smart TV interface for streaming and includes Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which supports apps like Xbox.
