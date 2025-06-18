Amazon's early Prime Day sale features a ton of cheap TVs - here are 9 deals I'd buy from $99.99

If you haven't heard the news, Amazon has announced its 2025 Prime Day sale, taking place from July 8 to July 11. With that announcement, Amazon has already released early Prime Day deals, and unsurprisingly, some of the best discounts are on TVs.



The retailer's early sale features cheap TVs and premium OLED displays, with prices starting at just $109.99. I've had a full day now to comb through Amazon's early Prime Day deals, and I've rounded up the 9 best offers that I'd buy below.



TVs are one of Amazon's most popular categories on Prime Day, thanks to the wide range of displays on sale and the stunningly low prices. You'll find record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from Amazon's Fire TV brand and others like LG and Insignia.



Keep in mind that, like Amazon Prime Day, some of today's early deals include a Prime membership, which I've noted below. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's July Prime Day sale.

Amazon's 9 best early Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. Like the deal above, the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, but you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $866.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The best premium early Prime Day deal is LG's highly rated 42-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for a record-low price of $699.99. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon With Prime: This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger budget display, Amazon's early Prime Day sale has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an incredible price, and I can't imagine it will drop further at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon With Prime: Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $839.99 now $569.99 at Amazon With Prime: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $569.99, which is a new record-low price.

