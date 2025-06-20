Amazon's early Prime Day sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets - shop my 23 favorite deals from $8.49

Early Prime Day deals are available to shop right now. Yes, you read that right. Earlier this week, Amazon announced the dates for its 2025 Prime Day sale, scheduled for July 8 to July 11, along with early deals.



Unsurprisingly, some of (actually most of) Amazon's best early Prime Day deals are on tech gadgets. You can find best-selling tech devices on sale for record-low prices, including smart home gadgets, tablets, TVs, headphones, smartwatches, and more.



As a Prime Day and tech deals expert (this is my eighth year to cover Amazon Prime Day as a deals editor for TechRadar), I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked my 23 favorite cheap tech gadgets. I've selected highly rated products that've received impressive price cuts from brands like Apple, Sony, LG, and Amazon.



Keep in mind that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, a majority of today's early Prime Day deals don't require a Prime Day membership. If you do spot a deal that is Prime only and you aren't a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to July's official sale.

The 23 best early Prime Day tech deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19.99 now $18.49 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $20 at today's early Prime Day sale. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $29. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is a new record-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: was $119.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire tablets are consistently a top seller during Prime Day, and the Fire HD 8 Plus is currently on sale for just $64.99. It features a large, bright 8-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an enhanced octa-core processor for seamless performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 2.0 soundbar : was $119.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a no-frills, easy-to-use soundbar with solid sound quality that delivers clear speech and surprisingly spacious virtual surround for a compact, 2.0-channel model. This isn't going to deliver a true cinematic experience, but it's an upgrade over a TV's built-in sound. This deal takes it down to a record-low $84.99, a steal for this soundbar.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon Perhaps my favorite early Prime Day deal is Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Amazon One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display. Today's discount at Amazon brings a massive $100 upfront discount on the slightly larger 44mm size, which is a fantastic deal for one of the better smartwatches you can buy right now.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon $130 cheaper than the Apple Watch 10, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fitness tool first and a smartwatch second; however, for under $200, it's a steal with blood oxygen monitoring, Fitness Age and Body Battery metrics, and even LiveTrack to keep you safe during activity.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon Amazon isn't done with Apple deals - the retailer has the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it features the powerful A16 chipset, making it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Headphones: was $479.99 now $448 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free $30 gift card when you purchase the all-new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. The Sony headphones offer some of the best noise-cancelling technology in the industry, providing the impressive sound that Sony headphones are known for.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's early Prime Day sale has a $150 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it remains more powerful and more power-efficient. It features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Insignia 42-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $119.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $866.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 42-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger budget display, Amazon has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.